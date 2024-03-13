To Debone A Rotisserie Chicken, Use The Viral Bag Hack

Deboning a rotisserie chicken looks easy with this viral trick, but you may still need to get your hands a little dirty when employing it. As TikTok user @keslercoouple found when giving the bag hack a try, there might still be some hand-picking required, but they still declared the trick faster and said they didn't "hate it as much." Ultimately, commenters found the process to be easier and less messy than others.

If you use the TikToker's trick, you may want to comb through the meat after it's been massaged to remove any smaller bones that may have gotten mixed in, which you can do while wearing a pair of disposable gloves — although as many pointed out you could just use rubber gloves instead of a bag in the first place. Another thing to keep in mind is that this hack will result in the white and dark meat of the chicken being mixed. If you have a preference for one over the other, using this Costco-worker-approved method of deboning rotisserie chicken may be better to keep the white and dark meat separate.

Don't throw those bones away when you're done, either, as they can be used to make classic homemade chicken stock. Believe it or not, the juices from the rotisserie chicken that have pooled at the bottom of the plastic tray have some great uses, too.