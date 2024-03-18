Chilled Avocado Soup Recipe
This vibrant and nutritious recipe by Catherine Brookes is here to prove that soups aren't just for the winter months. Refreshingly chilled and full of bold flavors, this creamy avocado soup is perfect to enjoy on a summer's day. The recipe comes together effortlessly and with just a few ingredients to create a unique, colorful dish with a wonderfully luxurious, creamy texture and tons of Mexican-inspired flavor. Whether you're hosting a summer gathering or simply seeking a light and satisfying meal, this chilled avocado soup is sure to hit the spot.
What's great about this soup is the lack of time it requires you to spend standing over the stove. There's no simmering or stirring here. Once the onion, garlic, and chile have been fried briefly in a pan, simply add everything to a blender and blitz away. After a quick chill in the fridge, it's ready to garnish with your favorite toppings and serve. So, grab your blender, gather your ingredients, and get ready to whip up a batch of this eye-catching chilled soup. It's sure to become a new summer favorite!
Gather the ingredients for this chilled avocado soup
This avocado soup is packed with fresh and flavorful ingredients. For the base of the soup, you'll need some diced onion, minced garlic, and finely diced red serrano chile. Fry this in a little vegetable oil, then it's time to combine everything in the blender. Alongside some ripe avocados, there's vegetable broth, fresh cilantro, lime juice, and some salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Add the diced onion and fry until softened — about 6 minutes.
Step 3: Add garlic and chile
Add the garlic and chile and fry for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Cut the avocados
Peel and quarter the avocados.
Step 5: Add ingredients to a blender
Add the onion mixture, avocados, vegetable broth, cilantro, lime juice, and some salt and pepper, to taste, to a blender.
Step 6: Blend
Blitz until smooth and creamy.
Step 7: Chill and serve
Chill for at least 1 hour, then transfer to your serving bowls of choice and garnish with some diced cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and black pepper, if desired.
What other toppings work well for avocado soup?
We love to top this tasty chilled soup with some diced cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and black pepper for contrasting colors and extra flavor. But, there are plenty of other options to explore here to suit your preferences. Why not add a satisfying crunch to your soup by topping it with crispy tortilla strips? Simply toast some corn tortillas in a pan until golden and crispy, then slice them into strips before scattering them over the soup. Or, for some extra creaminess, dollop a spoonful of Greek yogurt or sour cream on top of each bowl. This brings a tangy contrast to the rich avocado base.
For a pop of color and a refreshing crunch, you could also try thinly slicing some radishes and scattering them over the soup. Their peppery flavor pairs beautifully with the mild, creamy avocado. If you like a bit of heat, sliced jalapeños are another great addition to this soup. Add an extra boost of protein and fiber by sprinkling over some toasted pumpkin seeds. They'll also give an amazing, nutty crunch and earthy flavor.
Feel free to mix and match these toppings to create your own personalized version of the soup. Whether you're craving something crunchy, creamy, or spicy, there's a topping combination out there to suit your taste and take this soup to the next level of deliciousness.
What main dishes pair well with Mexican-inspired avocado soup?
This chilled avocado soup makes for a great appetizer, working wonderfully when served before a wide range of dishes. Full of bold flavors like lime, cilantro, and garlic, it pairs perfectly with other Mexican-inspired dishes, such as chicken fajitas, fish tacos, or veggie enchiladas.
If you want to continue the refreshing and nutritious theme, try pairing the soup with a hearty salad bowl, such as this quinoa zucchini salad. The colorful, warm sauteed veggies are such a great pairing for the chilled, creamy soup, and there's always the option to top it with a delicious protein source, such as pan-fried chicken, salmon, or tofu.
For a satisfying lunch idea, pair avocado soup with a fully loaded sandwich like this scrumptious BLT. Layer slices of ripe tomato, crisp lettuce, and fried bacon between crusty sourdough bread spread generously with butter and mayo, and you're ready to go. We think you'll agree that bacon and avocado are a match made in heaven. Whether you're in the mood for a light lunch or full, Mexican-inspired feast, this soup proves itself to be a super-versatile start to any meal.
|Calories per Serving
|292
|Total Fat
|25.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.2 g
|Sodium
|974.9 mg
|Protein
|3.7 g