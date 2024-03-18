Chilled Avocado Soup Recipe

We love to top this tasty chilled soup with some diced cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and black pepper for contrasting colors and extra flavor. But, there are plenty of other options to explore here to suit your preferences. Why not add a satisfying crunch to your soup by topping it with crispy tortilla strips? Simply toast some corn tortillas in a pan until golden and crispy, then slice them into strips before scattering them over the soup. Or, for some extra creaminess, dollop a spoonful of Greek yogurt or sour cream on top of each bowl. This brings a tangy contrast to the rich avocado base.

For a pop of color and a refreshing crunch, you could also try thinly slicing some radishes and scattering them over the soup. Their peppery flavor pairs beautifully with the mild, creamy avocado. If you like a bit of heat, sliced jalapeños are another great addition to this soup. Add an extra boost of protein and fiber by sprinkling over some toasted pumpkin seeds. They'll also give an amazing, nutty crunch and earthy flavor.

Feel free to mix and match these toppings to create your own personalized version of the soup. Whether you're craving something crunchy, creamy, or spicy, there's a topping combination out there to suit your taste and take this soup to the next level of deliciousness.