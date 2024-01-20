Hearty Mushroom Enchiladas Recipe
For a dinner that's truly flavor-packed and perfect for sharing with guests, these hearty mushroom enchiladas put a vegetarian twist on the classic dish. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this recipe is bursting with wholesome ingredients and plenty of spice, featuring earthy mushrooms, vibrant bell peppers, and fiber-rich black beans. As the delicious veggies and spices that make up the satisfying filling mixture sizzle and simmer away in the pan, the aroma alone is enough to make your taste buds tingle.
Once the veggie-infused filling is cooked to perfection, all of this goodness is wrapped snugly in tortilla blankets, bathed in a luscious red enchilada sauce, and topped with a generous sprinkle of grated cheddar cheese. It's a combination that promises warmth, spice, and a good dose of comfort. If you're looking to get more veggies into your diet or love good old chicken enchiladas but want to switch things up, this recipe is a good place to start.
Gather the ingredients for hearty mushroom enchiladas
For the veggie-packed enchilada filling, you'll need some olive oil for frying, a red bell pepper, a red onion, some cremini mushrooms, minced garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, ground coriander, some drained black beans and a can of chopped tomatoes. For assembling the enchiladas in the dish, there's red enchilada sauce, tortilla wraps, and shredded cheddar cheese. We also love to add some sour cream and chopped cilantro to garnish.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion and pepper
Add the onion and pepper and fry until softened, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add the garlic and spices
Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, ground coriander, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.
Step 5: Round out the filling and simmer
Pour in the chopped tomatoes and black beans. Stir and simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 7: Spread enchilada sauce in dish
Spread half of the enchilada sauce out in the bottom of a large baking dish.
Step 8: Fill the tortillas
Fill the tortillas with the enchilada filling, wrap, and place in the baking dish.
Step 9: Add sauce on top
Pour the remaining enchilada sauce on top.
Step 10: Add the cheese
Sprinkle on the cheddar cheese.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 20 minutes.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Garnish with sour cream and some chopped cilantro, if desired.
What are the health benefits of mushroom enchiladas?
These mushroom enchiladas may look like an indulgent feast, but they're also packed with nutrients too! Mushrooms, the star of this dish, bring plenty of goodness to the table. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin D, mushrooms promote overall health without compromising flavor. Cremini mushrooms, in particular, provide essential B-complex vitamins and minerals such as copper and selenium, as well as possessing anti-inflammatory properties.
Hearty black beans also bring health benefits to the table, offering a plant-based source of protein and fiber. Additionally, the bell peppers and tomatoes bring a dose of vitamin C, supporting healthy skin and boosting your immune system. Combined together, these veggies make for a dish that's equally flavor-packed as it is nutrient-packed. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream, however, you probably won't be paying attention to the nutrition value — you'll only be concerned with how good the enchilada tastes!
Can you switch up the ingredients in these mushroom enchiladas?
As with many Mexican-inspired dishes, enchiladas are extremely versatile. It's easy to make a few tweaks to the fillings or toppings to completely transform the dish and create something that suits your taste buds. Feel free to switch up the ingredients based on your preferences or what's available in your kitchen.
If you're looking to add a touch of sweetness, consider adding some corn or roasted butternut squash to the filling. For an extra kick, toss in some diced jalapeños or green chiles. Experiment with different varieties of mushrooms — shiitake or portobello can bring unique flavors and textures to the mix.
For a heartier twist, you could stir some cooked quinoa or brown rice through the veggie medley, enhancing the protein and fiber content. You can also play with the cheese, switching things up with some Monterey Jack or mozzarella. If you're a meat lover, the addition of some shredded chicken or ground beef works great as well. The enchilada sauce is another area where you can experiment, with a green enchilada sauce adding more of a tang to the flavors.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
- 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 pound cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 (15-ounce) jar red enchilada sauce
- 8 flour tortillas
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- sour cream
- cilantro
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the onion and pepper and fry until softened, about 10 minutes.
- Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, ground coriander, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until softened, about 10 minutes.
- Pour in the chopped tomatoes and black beans. Stir and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Spread half of the enchilada sauce out in the bottom of a large baking dish.
- Fill the tortillas with the enchilada filling, wrap, and place in the baking dish.
- Pour the remaining enchilada sauce on top.
- Sprinkle on the cheddar cheese.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- Garnish with sour cream and some chopped cilantro, if desired.