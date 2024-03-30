The 11 Best Mayo Brands With Quality Ingredients

It's no secret that people can't agree on anything ... except, that is, a favorite sandwich spread. We here at Mashed asked our readers to tell us their favorite sandwich condiment, and in a survey that spanned the globe, more than half of respondents voted for mayonnaise as their top choice. Who would have thought? With that many people regularly reaching for their favorite mayonnaise, we decided to take a look at the best of the best — and to do it by finding the brands that have truly quality ingredients.

Taste, after all, is subjective. Looking for something a little more egg-forward? Something with a little tanginess to it? Maybe a little sweetness, to cut the heat of that spicy chicken sandwich you've been dying to try? That might be all up for debate, but quality ingredients are something that you can look at more objectively. The good news: There's absolutely no reason to skip mayo, as there are plenty of great options out there. Mayo might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you consider healthy choices, but it doesn't have to be terrible, either!

So, for the sake of this article, we looked for a few things. We sought out brands with minimal additives, healthy oils, and high standards when it came to sourcing ingredients. Let's get to it ... in no particular order.