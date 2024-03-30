The 11 Best Mayo Brands With Quality Ingredients
It's no secret that people can't agree on anything ... except, that is, a favorite sandwich spread. We here at Mashed asked our readers to tell us their favorite sandwich condiment, and in a survey that spanned the globe, more than half of respondents voted for mayonnaise as their top choice. Who would have thought? With that many people regularly reaching for their favorite mayonnaise, we decided to take a look at the best of the best — and to do it by finding the brands that have truly quality ingredients.
Taste, after all, is subjective. Looking for something a little more egg-forward? Something with a little tanginess to it? Maybe a little sweetness, to cut the heat of that spicy chicken sandwich you've been dying to try? That might be all up for debate, but quality ingredients are something that you can look at more objectively. The good news: There's absolutely no reason to skip mayo, as there are plenty of great options out there. Mayo might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you consider healthy choices, but it doesn't have to be terrible, either!
So, for the sake of this article, we looked for a few things. We sought out brands with minimal additives, healthy oils, and high standards when it came to sourcing ingredients. Let's get to it ... in no particular order.
1. Kewpie
It's no secret that mayonnaise usually isn't on anyone's list of healthy condiments, but a healthy spread is actually what Toichiro Nakashima had in mind when he launched Kewpie back in 1925. He wanted to take the popular European mayo and make it better for consumers. That meant quality ingredients were the name of the game, and it's precisely the mindset that was responsible for making a mayo that's so good, that it's practically a way of life.
That's no exaggeration. Kewpie is such a fan favorite that there's even a museum dedicated to Kewpie in Tokyo that includes a factory tour. Kewpie boasts only a handful of ingredients, including a mixture of vegetable oils, egg yolks, vinegar, salt, MSG, and some spices.
What's not in Kewpie? Preservatives or artificial flavors. If that makes anyone concerned about shelf life, there's no need to worry. Kewpie relies on salt and vinegar to keep things fresh, along with a neat nitrogen-infused bottle that's meant to keep oxygen out and freshness in without the need for adding unpronounceable ingredients.
2. Sir Kensington's
There are a few reasons we like Sir Kensington's, and it's not just the elegant British look of its label. Take a look at the ingredients of the brand's classic mayo, and a few things immediately jump out. Egg is one of the must-have ingredients in mayonnaise, so the fact that this one bears the Certified Humane label sounds pretty nice. But what does that mean? In a nutshell, it means that suppliers are routinely inspected by independent auditors to guarantee animals are provided with adequate space, bedding, enrichment, and healthcare. They're also never caged, which is a potentially huge deal for anyone wanting to be a little more responsible with their choices.
The classic version also uses sunflower oil, reportedly the European thing to do. This also comes with some potential benefits, as it's been found to be heart-healthy when used in moderation (that's how you're using mayo, right?).
Sir Kensington's also has an avocado oil-based option. While avocado oil is a more heart-healthy and antioxidant-rich replacement for other oils, Sir Kensington's also does it without losing any of the rich creaminess that makes us all reach for the mayo in the first place. Total win, so please excuse us while we do another proper European thing and find some fries to go with this mayo.
3. Duke's
Quality ingredients are one thing, but sometimes, there's another reason that you might want to pick a new go-to brand. Take Duke's. One of the reasons that we like Duke's is — surprisingly — not only because of its ingredients but also because of the ingredients that aren't on the jar's label. Duke's is sugar-free, for one, so for anyone trying to cut out any of those sneaky sources of extra added sugar without compromising on taste, Duke's is a great option. That can be a surprisingly big deal, especially if you're making a mac salad to go with a mayo-smeared burger. Every little bit matters, after all. The rest of the ingredients that Duke's uses are so good, that they don't need that extra sugar. (Didn't realize they're legitimately sugar-free? Check out what else you might not know about Duke's!)
The ingredients list has just a few entries, including soybean oil, eggs, salt, and two kinds of vinegar (distilled and apple cider). It's also advertised as using cage-free eggs and other sustainable sources, which we should all be able to get on board with.
4. Chosen Foods
With all the oil options at the grocery store, it can be a little overwhelming. There are many things to consider, from uses to health and smoke points and more. And what if you're the type that likes to read labels? That's a whole other can of worms, but we've got some good news. Oil is one of the reasons we like Chosen Foods. Its avocado oil mayonnaise offers a great alternative to some of the other vegetable oil-based mayos, without sacrificing on quality or taste.
There are other bonuses, too, particularly for anyone who's trying to consume more organic foods. From cage-free eggs to mustards and spices, there's a lot here that's certified organic. There's also no added sugar.
If avocado oil isn't your thing, they still have you covered. Chosen Foods also has a Classic Organic Mayo made with cage-free eggs and which uses a mix of high-oleic oils — safflower, avocado, and coconut. So, what does that mean? High oleic oils have been shown to have some pretty intriguing health benefits — particularly when it comes to heart health and when replacing other types of saturated fats. Does it taste great and better for you? Sign us up!
5. Trader Joe's
If there's one thing that everyone can agree on, it's the fact that Trader Joe's has a shockingly loyal fan base. It's no wonder. Pleasant shopping experience and delicious brands aside, there's a reason TikTok was stunned when it started to go viral that Trader Joe's gives shoppers massive bang for their buck. When that involves a quality product, it's even better news. And when it's a kitchen staple like mayonnaise? It's just another reason to love this fan-favorite store.
Trader Joe's Organic Mayonnaise might not be the most calorie-friendly condiment out there, but let's be honest — no one slathers on the mayo thinking they're making a low-calorie choice. It does make up for it, however, with a wonderfully simple list of ingredients that includes soybean oil, water, eggs, egg yolks (to make it extra eggy!), distilled vinegar, salt, lemon juice, and ground mustard. That's it! There are no added sugars, no preservatives, and no weird, unpronounceable additives. Add in the fact that so many people count on Trader Joe's to stand by its products, and you can't go wrong.
6. HLTHPUNK
Going vegan can be a tricky thing. Sure, it sounds like a great idea, but reaching for products just because they're labeled vegan can be a big mistake, as some nutrition experts have spoken out about how some vegan options are pretty horrible for you. Fortunately, there's some good news for anyone looking for a vegan mayo option: HLTHPUNK has you covered.
Its plant-based mayo, Bionnaise, is a pretty neat addition to mass-market mayos. Ingredients include sunflower oil and oat milk, along with salt, lemon juice, and seasonings. Pea protein? Carrot juice concentrate? It's got those, too, which makes for not just a vegan mayo, but a pretty darn tasty one that's brilliant on a sandwich.
HLTHPUNK's mission statement is based on quality, sustainable ingredients with no added sugars. It's also all about the superfoods, so it's not surprising that the brand's Bionnaise contains things like ashwagandha (long used to reduce stress and blood sugar levels), acerola (an excellent source of vitamin C), and asafoetida (which aids in digestion and is a good source of antioxidants). Bonus? It comes in recyclable tubes, which also makes getting every last bit out onto your sandwich so much easier.
7. Hellmann's
There's a reason Hellmann's didn't just show up on our list of best mayos that money can buy but outright decimated the competition. It's the stuff of backyard BBQs in the summer, mac salad and burgers, and delicious deli sandwiches, made at home when you want to feel like you're treating yourself to something special. Hellmann's is so popular that non-foodies can be excused for not knowing that there are other options. The good news is that the quality is there alongside the popularity. Hellmann's has just a few ingredients, and in addition to the standard eggs-oil-vinegar combination, there's also salt, lemon juice, sugar, and a common preservative. All in all, there's nothing super surprising.
What might be surprising is its commitment to quality, starting with the company's switch to using only cage-free, American Humane Society-approved eggs in 2017. Let's also talk about soy, because this is one crop that's been found to have several negative impacts on the environment, starting with the degradation of topsoil. Hellmann's opted to sponsor sustainable soy farming practices that include the use of cover crops. As far as we're concerned, quality also means being responsible.
Its efforts have had such an impact that Hellmann's can declare that Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise is made with 100% sustainable oil. Put all that together and it means reaching for that jar of Hellmann's means reaching for quality.
8. Spectrum
Spectrum might not have the kind of name recognition that other brands do, but it does have a handful of things going for it that might make even the most devoted Hellmann's fan consider giving this one a try. For starters, it's widely available at retailers like Target and Walmart. It's also dedicated to sourcing eggs only from hens raised in cage-free, humane environments.
Its list of ingredients is heavy on the organics, too, including oils, eggs, honey, vinegar, and spices. For the standard mayo, that's soybean oil, canola oil, or a combination of the two, but there's great news for anyone looking for something a little different — Spectrum also has a version that uses olive oil.
The news about olive oil just keeps getting better and better. With more people trying to make small choices that add up to big changes, it's hard to go wrong by reaching for olive oils. Spectrum makes that easy to do, while not compromising on the taste.
9. Primal Kitchen
Whole30 can seem restrictive and more than a little difficult, but for those with food intolerances, it can provide an invaluable set of guidelines. Whole30 is pretty diligent about vetting products before putting its label on anything, so knowing that Primal Kitchen's mayo is Whole30-approved means a few things. In addition to meeting its requirements and standards for ingredients, Primal Kitchen is also meeting Whole30's Animal Welfare Standards. That means it source eggs from chicken farms that meet standards of humane care.
Another bonus, which we see in a few but not all of the best-quality mayo brands, is the use of avocado oil. Adding this healthy fat in place of not-so-healthy fats can make a big difference as avocado oil can help reduce cholesterol, improve heart health, and help prevent age-related eye diseases, and arthritis. Best of all: It's pretty tasty, too. Eating healthy doesn't have to be bland, and we're glad that there are products that strive to prove that over and over again.
10. Truff
First up, a disclaimer: This stuff isn't cheap. It's not the kind of thing that you'll want to dump on a giant bowl of mac salad, but if you're looking for something special to add to that gourmet burger, then look no further. Truff markets itself as an ultra-high-quality mayo that's not just made with the best of the best: it's also made with black truffles. Black truffles are ridiculously expensive, but the good thing about this mayo is that it'll give you a bit of the taste, some of the luxury, yet won't leave you feeling like you need to skip a week's worth of meals to make up for the cost.
Truff mayo uses sunflower oil and cage-free eggs to form the basis of this luxurious mayo. Sometimes, you just have to treat yourself, even if we're talking about the kind of mayo that offers an interest-free payment option. Did we ever expect to call a mayonnaise luxurious? No, but here we are. And that's all right, because there are always those special occasions — anniversaries, birthdays, promotions, or some other special day — that call for something a little extra. This? It's extra.
There's also a spicy version that adds red jalapeños to the black truffle flavor and answers a very important question: Can it get any better? If you like heat, then that's a definite yes.
11. Hunter & Gather
The U.K.-based Hunter & Gather was founded in 2017 with an eye toward foods free of sugar, artificial ingredients, and seed and vegetable oils. By 2023, the company was looking to break into the U.S. market in a big way and was already stocked by stores like Whole Foods. Don't go to Whole Foods? Don't worry — it's a safe bet that it will spread fast and far.
Hunter & Gather's mayonnaise has just a few ingredients: avocado oil, free-range eggs, apple cider vinegar, and pink Himalayan salt. That's it. It's worth mentioning that the ingredients are subject to British laws, which are a little different. Let's take "free range." That differs depending on which U.S. organization is saying the phrase. It can mean that a 200,000-hen barn with a tiny outdoor porch can be labeled "free-range." That doesn't fly in the U.K., where free-range means hens are inside at night, outside during the day, and have no more than nine hens per square meter of floor space. Oh, and the maximum size of a flock? 16,000.
Hunter & Gather has other products, too as well as multiple varieties of mayo. Whether you like garlic mayo or egg-free basil pesto, olive and lemon, or chipotle and lime, keep an eye out for this one.