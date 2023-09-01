The Kewpie Museum Is A Quirky Must-See For Mayo Lovers

Kewpie Mayonnaise is among the most popular condiments in Japan, with its red cap and easily recognizable logo. It maintains a permanent spot in most Japanese kitchens and is widely regarded as an especially magical ingredient — one that people love spreading onto toast, using in fried stovetop meals, or drizzling onto anything that needs a dash of creamy umami. Kewpie mayo's unique recipe was developed almost 100 years ago, by Toichiro Nakashima, with the goal to "help improve the physiques and health of Japanese people by making delicious, nutritious mayonnaise so widely available that it becomes a daily necessity" (via Kewpie Shop). He succeeded in his mission, and today the mayo is so popular that it has its own interactive museum in Tokyo.

Mayonnaise is so huge in Japan that there's even a word for mayo lovers — "mayola". If you fall under that title, the Kewpie Mayo Museum, better known as MayoTerrace, is worth adding to your bucket list. Mayolas of all ages are free to visit and learn about Kewpie's long history. Only 15 people are permitted to walk through the museum at once, requiring visitors to book well in advance, but you get to see a variety of insightful exhibits and witness Kewpie Mayo being concocted in the on-site factory. Not sure how to use Kewpie Mayo? The museum tour provides great recipe ideas, too.