Portobello Mushrooms Vs Shiitake: Everything You Need To Know

There's always that one person who wants to switch similar-looking ingredients in a recipe, but when it comes to mushrooms, substituting portobello for shiitake or vice versa can start to feel like a culinary tripping point. What's the real difference between the two?

Over the years, mushrooms have evolved from a vegetarian classic to a kitchen staple found in nearly every pantry. Among the many different mushroom types available in your local grocery store, the two that stand out the most for their incredible flavor, texture, availability, and nutritional benefits are portobello and shiitake mushrooms. Boasting earthy and meaty flavor profiles, as well as delightfully chewy textures, these mushrooms form the base of many favorite Asian soups and stir fries, vegan barbecues, pasta salads, pizza toppings, and much more.

But how can you tell these two fungal delicacies apart? Aside from taste, aroma, and mouthfeel, these two mushrooms differ greatly, including when it comes to the boons they can give to your dishes (and your health). It also remains debatable whether they can be swapped one for the other. So, let's break down their differences and similarities in detail.