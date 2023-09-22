25 Mushroom Recipes You Should Be Making This Fall
Fall is the coziest season when we crave everything that provides an extra dose of comfort. When it comes to food, all colorful summer produce slowly gets replaced by earthier, autumnal veggies. Although pumpkin is the unquestionable queen of the season, mushrooms might be the most valuable produce that flourishes in the fall. Though they are sometimes unfairly overlooked, mushrooms have amazing potential in the kitchen. There are seemingly endless types and just as many ways to cook them. They are suitable for any cooking method, and even a small amount can easily add complexity. Mushrooms are also known as umami-rich nuggets that consistently deliver lip-smacking characteristics that no other ingredient can deliver or replicate.
This list of recipes should inspire you to use up the full potential of these precious forest gems. All recipes are mushroom-centered, but do not shun away from other ingredients that can help mushrooms stand out. The list includes comforting soups, stews, salads, and classics such as risotto and pasta dishes. Some require more time, and some assemble in less than 15 minutes, but all result in mouth-watering, umami-packed dishes that are ideal for the cozy fall season.
1. Broccoli And Mushroom Stir-Fry
This veggie-based stir-fry combines mushrooms with broccoli and sliced bell peppers. The wholesome combination is boosted with garlic and ginger, and everything is doused in a flavor-packed sauce that combines rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey, and cornstarch to create a distinctive velvety texture. This one-pan dish is assembled quickly, and you can have a flavorful, nutritious meal in under 30 minutes.
Ideally, you want to serve this stir-fry over noodles or rice, and for the final touch, sprinkle some sesame seeds on top.
Recipe: Broccoli And Mushroom Stir-Fry
2. Vegan Mushroom Carbonara
This is the perfect recipe if you are looking for a more nutritious, vegan-friendly take on the classic carbonara. It is a dish where mushrooms stand out and deliver that umami character that works perfectly in pasta dishes. Cremini mushrooms are recommended due to their more potent, deeper flavor. Instead of cheese and eggs, the sauce combines sautéed onions, garlic, soy milk, nutritional yeast, miso paste, and some mustard powder. A dash of flour creates a smooth and thick sauce.
Serve the dish over classic spaghetti, and the medley of umami flavors will make you forget about the traditional version.
Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Carbonara
3. Steakhouse-Style Oyster Mushrooms
Steakhouse-style mushrooms are one of the easiest restaurant dishes to recreate at home. The recipe calls for only six ingredients, and together with the prep time, it should not take longer than 15 minutes to have a serving of soft and perfectly charred mushrooms on your table. Make sure to cut the mushrooms into equal pieces, and don't cut them too finely, as you still want to retain some of that meatiness and chew.
The recipe uses oyster mushrooms, but it would work with any variety that you prefer or have on hand.
4. Umami-Packed Enoki Mushrooms
Enoki mushrooms are thin, quirky-looking mushrooms packed with plenty of nutrients. You will mostly find them in Asian cuisine, where they are often added to stir-fries and ramen. In this recipe, they play the leading role. They are first sautéed with garlic and then doused with a mix of tamari and miso paste. The result is a simple dish packed with umami flavor.
This perfect side dish easily transforms into a nutritious, filling meal if you want to serve it on top of noodles or rice.
Recipe: Umami-Packed Enoki Mushrooms
5. Garlicky Mushroom Toast With Fried Egg
Mushrooms and eggs are a classic food combo that always works well. In this case, mushrooms are browned and then simmered with garlic and a dash of soy sauce until they become soft and tender. Carefully scoop mushrooms on top of toasted bread, and finish the dish with a crispy fried egg.
This scrumptious combination makes a fantastic breakfast, but you can also repurpose it into a comforting dinner. Serve with fresh parsley and some ground pepper on top.
6. Sautéed Mushrooms
This is the perfect recipe to add sautéed mushrooms to your standard cooking routine. The preparation could not be easier, and it will not take more than 15 minutes from start to finish. You want the mushrooms to attain some char, and then deglaze the pan with white wine. The flavors are boosted by adding soy sauce, chopped garlic, and a hefty amount of fresh parsley that delivers a bright herbal touch.
The author recommends chestnut mushrooms as the ideal option for this recipe, but any variety would perform well here.
Recipe: Sautéed Mushrooms
7. One-Pot Vegetarian Mushroom Goulash
Fall is the ideal season for this hearty one-pot meal, where mushrooms act as a great meat alternative. Carrots, potatoes, and cabbage are also included in the mix, and the dish attains its typical goulash character with ground paprika that delivers spiciness and gives the dish a distinctive earthy character.
The best thing about it is that you can always make it ahead, and it will probably taste better the next day. Go with the traditional route and serve a bowl of vegetarian goulash with a dollop of sour cream.
8. Skillet Mushroom Chicken
Nicely browned chicken thighs served in mushroom sauce is the perfect recipe for a quick weekday dinner. Chicken is the main protein here, but the sauce elevates the whole thing to another level. Mushrooms are first sautéed and then complemented with mustard, thyme, and parsley. The sauce is finished with wine, and the thighs are slowly simmered inside until cooked through.
This recipe does not call for many sides or garnishes. Serving bread on the side would be enough, but you can always cook some rice and pasta, and turn it into a more elaborate dish.
Recipe: Skillet Mushroom Chicken
9. Mixed Mushroom Gravy
Mushroom gravy is an easy and hassle-free upgrade to your standard gravy version. This is a great accompaniment with any meat, but feel free to pair it with any dish where you think it might work.
This recipe does not call for meat drippings, so consider it an easier alternative. The mushrooms alone have enough character to provide complexity and depth of flavor. The best route is to go with mixed mushrooms — the recipe suggests cremini, oyster, and shiitake — as it will ensure plenty of variety in flavor and texture.
Recipe: Mixed Mushroom Gravy
10. Vegan Mushroom Ramen
This vegan ramen is built with vegetable broth and comes packed with noodles, veggies, and crisp tofu bites. The broth is flavored with miso paste and soy sauce, and infused with ginger, garlic, and chili. Shitake mushrooms are paired with bean sprouts and pak choi to create a perfect medley of flavors and textures.
When serving this ramen, make sure to distribute the mushrooms and other add-ons inside the bowl and then pour the broth. Freshly chopped cilantro and some onions would be a perfect finishing touch.
Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Ramen
11. Creamy Mushroom Risotto
Mushroom risotto is a classic dish that works exceptionally well in the fall when mushrooms are at their peak. This is a correctly made risotto, which means the stock is slowly added so the rice can gradually soak up the liquid and cook into a creamy mix. Butter is added last to rev up the creaminess. The recipe suggests white mushrooms, but risotto is a perfect canvas to play with different mushroom varieties to attain more complexity.
The dish is perfect as is, but some grated cheese on top would be an ideal complement.
Recipe: Creamy Mushroom Risotto
12. Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup
There aren't many things more comforting than a bowl of mushroom soup. Instead of the bland canned version, try this quick and easy recipe that will deliver maximum flavor.
Ideally, you want to use a mix of mushrooms in this recipe to give it more character. Chopped mushrooms — make sure to reserve some for garnish — are partnered with sautéed garlic, shallots, and thyme, while the chicken broth, Marsala wine, and cream make the creamy base. This is your go-to fall recipe for those chilly evenings that call for an extra dose of comfort.
Recipe: Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup
13. Easy Mushroom Tacos With Guacamole
If you want to diversify your taco game, try this recipe that turns mushrooms into a flavor-packed taco filling. This vegetarian-friendly recipe pairs mushrooms with refreshing, zesty guac, and packs the combination inside charred tortillas.
For the best results, use mushrooms with a bit more flavor, such as cremini, and don't be afraid to boost flavors with suggested spices. Use guac as the base, then top it with sliced mushrooms, and garnish with a squeeze of lime juice and cilantro.
14. Mushroom Soup
If you need more ideas for a creamy mushroom soup, look into this recipe that tenderizes mushrooms in butter and then cooks them in a vegetable-based broth. The soup is thickened with flour and flavored with thyme and bay leaves. Heavy cream is added last, and it turns this flavorful combination into a smooth, creamy blend.
The best thing about this recipe is that it comes together in under 30 minutes. It also reheats well, so it's worth making a larger batch to have it throughout the week.
Recipe: Mushroom Soup
15. Cheesy Stuffed Mushroom
This mushroom recipe has the potential to become your new favorite appetizer. Mushrooms are stuffed with a delicious combination of cream cheese, shredded cheddar, crunchy bacon bits, sautéed mushroom stems, breadcrumbs, and garlic. Reserve some cheddar and sprinkle it on top for the extra cheesy kick. Ideally, you want to serve these mushrooms straight from the oven while the cheese is still warm and gooey.
This recipe can be easily tweaked, so feel free to play with different cheese varieties, spices, and add-ons, or simply remove bacon for the vegetarian-friendly version.
Recipe: Cheesy Stuffed Mushroom
16. Vegetarian Mushroom Stroganoff
Turn the classic beef stroganoff into a vegetarian version with this simple recipe that promotes the soft and tender mushrooms as a terrific meat replacement. Mushrooms are complemented by garlic and onions, while the butter-based sauce is built with wine, Worcestershire sauce, flour, and vegetable broth. Paprika and thyme are added for flavor, and a dollop of Greek yogurt and a chunk of butter will help the sauce achieve ultimate creaminess.
Stay classic with the serving, and ladle mushroom stroganoff over a heap of freshly cooked pasta.
Recipe: Vegetarian Mushroom Stroganoff
17. Hearty Stuffed Mushrooms
If you are looking for an autumnal recipe for your next dinner party, these stuffed mushrooms would perfectly fit the description as they are scrumptious, quickly assembled, and very presentable.
The filling is a wonderful mix of chopped mushrooms, soft cheese, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, parsley, pepper, and salt that is neatly packed inside portobello mushrooms. Drizzle some olive oil, sprinkle more grated Parmesan on top, and leave it in the oven until the filling softens and the cheesy top attains a light char. These stuffed mushrooms would make a great appetizer, but can also easily complement various main courses.
Recipe: Hearty Stuffed Mushrooms
18. Vegan Mushroom Risotto
Although it is entirely vegan, this risotto is a complex, multi-layered dish that packs many flavors and ingredients. The base starts classically with arborio rice, the most traditional option for risottos. The flavors are then built with vegetable broth, plant-based butter, miso paste, and olive oil. The dish gets the aromatics from garlic and thyme, while nutritional yeast, lemon, and vegan Parmesan act as additional flavor boosters.
The mushrooms are the focal point of this risotto, but they are complemented with sautéed onions and aromatic leeks. This risotto is prepared in the traditional style, which means that it needs to be cooked low and slow.
Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Risotto
19. Crab Stuffed Mushroom
This is a great seafood alternative if you are tired of conventional ideas for mushroom stuffings. Although it looks beautiful and sounds a bit complicated, this simple, straightforward recipe does not call for rare or expensive ingredients.
The filling uses canned crab meat — which should be thoroughly drained — and combines it with cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and green onions. Once the mix is nice and creamy, it should be spooned inside mushroom caps. As the finishing touch, sprinkle some breadcrumbs of the mushrooms. Serve them warm.
Recipe: Crab Stuffed Mushroom
20. Parmesan Crusted Fried Mushrooms
We often forget that mushrooms usually have a soft but sturdy texture, perfect for deep-frying. If you want to turn a packet of mushrooms into a delicious, crispy snack, try this recipe, where they come coated in Parmesan crust.
Use mushrooms sliced into larger chunks, thoroughly coat them in egg wash, and then dip them in a salty mix of Parmesan and breadcrumbs. The mushrooms should be fried until golden and served immediately. This is the perfect snack for the fall season and would work great with any sauce on the side.
Recipe: Parmesan Crusted Fried Mushrooms
21. Slow Cooker Mushroom Risotto
Classic risotto is a time-consuming dish that requires constant attention, but this slow cooker method is an ideal, less fussy solution that will deliver the same result.
The ingredients inside this risotto are classic. Sautéed shallots and garlic are mixed with mushrooms and arborio rice, and the whole combination is transferred to the slow cooker that will do the rest of the work. Once the rice has cooked, add some Parmesan cheese, kale, and thyme. You can easily have this risotto as a light main course, but it would also work well as a side dish with chicken or pork.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Mushroom Risotto
22. Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
The stuffing in this mushroom recipe combines spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, Parmesan, and a blend of seasonings, all brightened up with a touch of lemon juice. Button mushrooms are filled to the brim, and a sprinkle of Italian-flavored breadcrumbs is added as a finishing touch. As the mushrooms bake in the oven, the filling will soften, while the breadcrumbs will turn into a thin, crispy coating.
This no-frills recipe is perfect for any gathering and can make a great appetizer, but you can also serve it as a side dish to make a more elaborate meal.
Recipe: Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
23. Roasted Mushroom Salad
This salad should be a part of your classic dinner repertoire throughout fall. Farro — the ancient grain with similar earthy qualities — roasted mushrooms and asparagus make the base of the dish. When all elements are still warm, they are tossed with a flavor-packed dressing based on balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Add feta for the savory element and walnuts for the extra crunch.
This salad wears many hats. It is great on its own, but it can also make an excellent accompaniment to a meat-based main course. Feel free to serve it warm or chilled.
Recipe: Roasted Mushroom Salad
24. Sausage And Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
This slightly more elaborate stuffed mushroom version requires a little bit more work, but results in flavor-packed mushroom bites that will be the star of your next dinner party.
You will first have to sauté mushroom stems and crumbled Italian sausage that you have removed from the casing. The mix is then combined with cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and seasonings before it is packed inside the mushroom caps. Grated cheese is sprinkled on top so it melts and creates a delicious, cheesy crust. Garnish the mushrooms with some fresh parsley.
25. Creamy Mushroom Barley Soup
This mushroom and barley soup will soothe and warm up all those chilly evenings that await us in the following season. The soup combines various types of dry and fresh mushrooms with celery, carrots, and barley to create a complex medley of earthy flavors. To brighten things up, the soup is completed with balsamic vinegar, parsley, and fresh spinach.
Though it is silky smooth as is, you are free to add a dollop of cream if you like to boost the creamy element and tone down flavors. This soup should always be served piping hot.
Recipe: Creamy Mushroom Barley Soup