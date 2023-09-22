25 Mushroom Recipes You Should Be Making This Fall

Fall is the coziest season when we crave everything that provides an extra dose of comfort. When it comes to food, all colorful summer produce slowly gets replaced by earthier, autumnal veggies. Although pumpkin is the unquestionable queen of the season, mushrooms might be the most valuable produce that flourishes in the fall. Though they are sometimes unfairly overlooked, mushrooms have amazing potential in the kitchen. There are seemingly endless types and just as many ways to cook them. They are suitable for any cooking method, and even a small amount can easily add complexity. Mushrooms are also known as umami-rich nuggets that consistently deliver lip-smacking characteristics that no other ingredient can deliver or replicate.

This list of recipes should inspire you to use up the full potential of these precious forest gems. All recipes are mushroom-centered, but do not shun away from other ingredients that can help mushrooms stand out. The list includes comforting soups, stews, salads, and classics such as risotto and pasta dishes. Some require more time, and some assemble in less than 15 minutes, but all result in mouth-watering, umami-packed dishes that are ideal for the cozy fall season.