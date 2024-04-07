Pull-Apart Pepperoni Pizza Muffins Recipe

Even the delightfully alliterative name lets you know that pull-apart pepperoni pizza muffins are going to be a lot of fun: Fun to say, fun to eat, and even fun to make since they're so easy to throw together. Essentially what you've got here is a kind of savory monkey bread, only instead of packing the biscuits, cheese, and pepperoni into a bundt pan, you'll be dividing the ingredients to make a dozen monkey muffins.

Recipe developer Deniz Vergara likes to serve these pepperoni pizza pull-aparts with a side salad to make a complete meal. She also suggests that you can form them into even smaller versions to use as appetizers, assuring us they're "always a crowd-pleaser." Although the muffins can be eaten on their own, she suggests dipping them into marinara sauce or pesto. For more accompaniments to the pizza-inspired flavors of these muffins, fans of Papa John's garlic sauce should check out our copycat recipe.