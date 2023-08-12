Savory Items You Should Add To Monkey Bread

Most monkey bread recipes are super-sweet and served as indulgent desserts, such as this one with butterscotch pudding. Forget sticky-sweet bites and instead delve into the appetizing world of pull-apart savory monkey bread. Imagine grabbing a hot roll with stretchy mozzarella or biting into a golden crust with baked-on Parmesan. Meaty, herby layers and flavorful spices and seasonings create moreish monkey bread bakes that look amazing and are easy to share. If you've never tried monkey bread before, it's basically pull-apart bread rolls baked together in a bundt tin. This creates a baked bread ring, and the space in the middle is ideal for adding some other savory ingredients or a dip. While you can make the bread dough yourself, ready-made biscuit or pizza dough is ideal.

You can chow down on monkey bread at brunch with breakfast-style ingredients or serve up stuffed monkey bread on a buffet table for everyone to dig in. And you can complement the savory ingredients with a dip. From a country-style bread ring to a more sophisticated bundt tin offering, everyone loves monkey bread.

Let's take a look at some savory items you should add to monkey bread. You'll have to be persuaded to make sweet monkey bread again after trying these sensational savory versions.