Costco's Kirkland Coffee Pods, Ranked Worst To Best

With the lasting popularity of the Keurig home coffee pod movement, having Kirkland coffee pods as an affordable private-label substitute makes enjoying single-serving coffee a more cost-effective prospect. The warehouse warhorse provides a four-set of light, medium, bold, and decaf coffees, a straightforward selection the makes it easy to hone in on the roast you favor and pick up a 120-pod pack to work your way through.

For the curious coffee fan looking to sample the whole line, there are even multi-packs on Amazon that toss together all but decaf (which is available separately online) so you can turn your kitchen into a coffee shop brimming with brewing possibilities. And the coffee in every pod is high-quality organic, Kosher, fair-trade certified, and 100% Arabica grounds.

Whether you use them as intended or execute clever Keurig hacks to get even more flavor from them, you should know if each pod offers a coffee worth celebrating or junked-up java you're better off avoiding. I fired up our hissing Keurig coffee robot and popped the pods in one at a time to see how they rank. After sampling their aroma, tasting them directly out of the machine, and softening them up with a little almond milk and sugar, I determined a hierarchy for this bold yet tasteful collection of Costco coffee pods.