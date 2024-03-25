The 2 Unexpected Ingredients Aarón Sánchez Adds To Queso Fundido - Exclusive

It's impossible to go wrong with a cheese dip, and queso fundido is one of the best. Queso fundido is a delicious baked melted cheese. Unlike the popular Americanized queso, which is soupier, queso fundido is all about being gooey, stretchy, melted cheese.

If you're already sold on this dish, we don't blame you. Aarón Sánchez described it in an Instagram post as one of his favorite snacks. It even appears on the menu at his New Orleans restaurant, Johnny Sánchez, where it's topped with chorizo and rajas (roasted poblano peppers). Although these are fairly conventional toppings, Sánchez is not constrained by tradition. In an exclusive interview, he told us some surprising ingredients he likes to add to his queso fundido.

Sánchez's first pick is huitlacoche, a fungus that grows on corn. While relatively unknown in the U.S., in Mexico, it's considered a treat that's sometimes referred to as the "Mexican truffle." The mushroom offers a sweet, earthy flavor with musky notes.

Sánchez also says, "I love kimchi in my queso fundidos." Kimchi is a Korean dish made of fermented vegetables, typically including cabbage, and it can include extra spices and flavor. The result is a tangy and often spicy side or condiment. We can see why Sánchez enjoys this culinary fusion. The combination of queso fundido and kimchi perfectly blends rich and creamy cheese with crisp and pungent veggies.