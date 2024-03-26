Hell's Kitchen Gets The Greenlight For 2 More Seasons. Here's What We Know
How much time can you spend in a place called Hell's Kitchen? Well, if you're Gordon Ramsay, it seems as if you'll be spending at least two more seasons there. As the TV show of that name just tweeted, it's been renewed for Seasons 23 and 24. Can you believe it's been that long already? Yes, the TV show first aired all the way back in 2005, so it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. Sometime during the upcoming seasons, it will also air episode No. 350. Wow, how time flies when you're laboring over a hot stove and being screamed at by an irate celebrity.
So will Season 24 be the last one for "Hell's Kitchen"? Not if Ramsay has anything to do with it. As he told People in a 2022 interview, he feels he's good for at least 30 more seasons of the show. Assuming this isn't hyperbole, will he have mellowed out to any extent by the time he's an octogenarian? The only way to know is to tune in a few decades from now and see. In the meantime, though, we expect to see Ramsay as irascible as ever once Season 23 hits the airwaves, although we don't, as yet, know the exact date when this will happen.
The new seasons of Hell's Kitchen will also have a new location
One thing we do know about Seasons 23 and 24, though, is that Hell, or at least its kitchen, will be relocating nearly 3,000 miles east. While the last several seasons of "Hell's Kitchen" have been shot in Los Angeles — and most of the previous ones, too, with the exception of a few years in Las Vegas — Season 23 will see the show moving to the Hell's Kitchen restaurant located at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. This restaurant, which is the sixth to bear the name, opened in the summer of 2023. Whether other big changes will come with the new location is unclear. However, the show vaguely suggested in its tweet that it will increase the heat — something you might not expect in the Nutmeg State.
It's time to turn up the heat. 🔥
Hell's Kitchen has been renewed for Seasons 23 and 24! pic.twitter.com/rPpNKbvicf
— Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) March 26, 2024
One interesting thing about this new location, aside from the fact that it's in an entirely different part of the country than the southwestern settings of previous seasons, is that this is the first time that a custom-built "Hell's Kitchen" set has been added to a pre-existing property. While the agreement as it stands with Foxwoods, is for just two seasons of the show to be shot at the casino restaurant, ITV execs have indicated the desire to produce other series at the resort.