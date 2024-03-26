Hell's Kitchen Gets The Greenlight For 2 More Seasons. Here's What We Know

How much time can you spend in a place called Hell's Kitchen? Well, if you're Gordon Ramsay, it seems as if you'll be spending at least two more seasons there. As the TV show of that name just tweeted, it's been renewed for Seasons 23 and 24. Can you believe it's been that long already? Yes, the TV show first aired all the way back in 2005, so it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. Sometime during the upcoming seasons, it will also air episode No. 350. Wow, how time flies when you're laboring over a hot stove and being screamed at by an irate celebrity.

So will Season 24 be the last one for "Hell's Kitchen"? Not if Ramsay has anything to do with it. As he told People in a 2022 interview, he feels he's good for at least 30 more seasons of the show. Assuming this isn't hyperbole, will he have mellowed out to any extent by the time he's an octogenarian? The only way to know is to tune in a few decades from now and see. In the meantime, though, we expect to see Ramsay as irascible as ever once Season 23 hits the airwaves, although we don't, as yet, know the exact date when this will happen.