Can You DIY Starbucks' Discontinued Birthday Cake Frappuccino?

Upon its introduction in 1995, Starbucks' Frappuccino became an instant classic. While the chain's first Frappuccino drinks were only available in mocha and coffee, the sweet, creamy frozen beverages were quickly revealed as the missing piece in the company's marketing plan. Today, Frapps — in all their numerous flavors — are responsible for 11% of Starbucks' sales, per data from Gitnux.

In 2015, the company celebrated 20 years of the drink's success by releasing the Birthday Cake Frappuccino, flavored with vanilla bean and hazelnut and topped with raspberry-infused whipped cream. It was so well-received that the company brought it back the following year for the Frappuccino's 21st anniversary. Despite being a fan favorite, however, Starbucks discontinued the festive flavor after 2016 (although its summer 2023 menu did include a birthday cake-flavored cake pop.)

Devastating as this was, the website Starbucks Secret Menu had a solution: Just order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with a couple pumps of hazelnut syrup. In fact, some locations will even blend a Birthday Cake-flavored Cake Pop into your drink. The pink whipped cream, on the other hand, can only be added when the official drink is on the menu.