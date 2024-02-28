These Were The First Starbucks Frappuccino Drinks Ever Created

Come heatwave or cold snap, we love a Starbucks Frappuccino, but we may not have even had these blended treats if not for two intrepid Starbucks employees. Admittedly, however, the original drink looked and tasted quite a bit different back then, but was born of necessity.

Back in 1993, when the U.S. was in the grip of unusually high temperatures, Southern Californians were asking their Starbucks baristas for iced blended drinks. Recognizing an opportunity, two employees began to experiment. The Frappuccino had humble beginnings, with early versions just a simple blend of ice, milk, and espresso.

After early tests in L.A. County, it was clear that customers were on board. By 1994, the company was gearing up to launch the drink across all its stores, but the drink didn't have a name. A well-timed acquisition would assist with that. In June 1994, Starbucks acquired The Coffee Connection, a Boston-based coffee retailer that served, you guessed it, a Frappuccino. Its recipe was different, a cold slushie made in a soft-serve machine, but Starbucks recognized the opportunity and seized it. Coffee Connection's drink was ultimately dropped from the menu, and the name was recycled. By early 1995, the Starbucks Frappuccino was being served across the U.S. and Canada.