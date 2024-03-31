Tragic Details About Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis is a huge star in the world of food television. Born into a family of actors, producers, and directors, she was bound for stardom; however, it was not the silver screen that called to her, but food. Coming from a big Italian family, food has always been a huge part of De Laurentiis' life, so it makes sense that she merged her family's two passions and made a career out of cooking on television. After attending Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, she became a private chef and caterer before her big breakthrough in the world of television. Her first half-hour show, "Everyday Italian," premiered on the Food Network in 2003, and she has been a darling of food TV ever since.

Things were not always bright and easy for the Italian chef, however. De Laurentiis moved to the United States from Italy at the age of seven, speaking almost no English at all. She experienced culture shock and intense bullying. Even as an adult with a successful career, tragedy followed her. After losing her brother to cancer in 2003, De Laurentiis' entire outlook on life changed. "It made me work harder. It made me really appreciate every day I'm here and feel good, and it also made me attuned to my body a lot more than ever before," the chef told Parade. From bullying to tabloid rumors to divorce, these are all of the tragic details about Giada De Laurentiis.