Giada De Laurentiis' Best Food Network Moments

Food network star Giada De Laurentiis is a divisive personality — some people love her, some people love to hate her. But no matter where you fall, it's undeniable that De Laurentiis made a huge name for herself over 20 years on the Food Network. She's hosted more than numerous shows, many of them starting with her name, like "Giada On The Beach," "Giada In Italy," "Giada Entertains," and "Giada at Home." It all started in the early 2000s when De Laurentiis and her family were featured in Food & Wine. A Food Network executive read the article and asked De Laurentiis if she'd be interested in doing a cooking show. Thus, her first show "Everyday Italian" started airing in 2003. On the show, the Italian-born and -raised chef shared updates to old family recipes and made healthy Italian food approachable for at-home cooks.

She seems to have closed this chapter of her life though, and Food Network reign has come to an end. In February of 2023, De Laurentiis signed a deal with Amazon Studios and left the Food Network, though she still appears in reruns of her shows and the network says she'll "always have an open seat." In honor of her many years teaching us how to cook and entertain, we're taking a look at some of the best Giada De Laurentiis moments.