20 Of The Biggest Cooking Tips From Bobby Flay

One of Bobby Flay's signature recipes (it's literally called the Signature Burger) is the house special at his burger joint — Bobby's Burger Palace. The Crunchburger, as it's also called, contains ground beef, cheese, romaine lettuce, and tomato and adds one delicious highlight: a stack of potato chips for a big crunch with every bite. According to Flay himself, chips on sandwiches aren't just a crazy concoction invented by kids — they're a legitimately delicious way to upgrade burgers.

"Oozing melted cheese becomes a part of the chips, and those crunchy chips become a part of the burger — delicious," he says via Food Network. "I love getting a mouthful of juicy burger and salty, crispy potato chips in one bite; it's a way to get a true contrast of textures into your cheeseburger." Flay's not all talk. If you head over to Bobby's Burger Palace, not only can you order the Crunchburger, but you also have the option to "crunchify" any other burger on the menu for no additional cost.

He doesn't specify what kind of potato chips to use, so it's up to you to choose your favorite. It's nice to get confirmation from a world-class chef that adding chips to your sandwiches is perfectly acceptable.