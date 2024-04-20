The Most Nutritious Dishes At Olive Garden Might Surprise You

Sensible eaters might not think of Olive Garden as a restaurant where informed dining choices can be made. With its abundance of buttery bread sticks delivered endlessly to tables whenever waitstaff detect an empty basket and decadent recreations of classic Italian dishes that don't exactly scream "nutritious eating," being dubious of any healthful possibilities is natural. It's a restaurant not known for restraint when it comes to menu planning, and its most popular dishes can be a challenge for cautious eaters to navigate. especially when trying to develop a strategy for the never-ending pasta that's competing for your appetite.

But what if you knew there were nutritious dishes at Olive Garden that buck the tradition of indulgence while still offering a satisfying meal? It just so happens that these fast-casual finds do exist — and we're not talking about the soup and salad selections either. These dishes are prime picks from deep in the Garden, rich Italian classics that let you eat like a tourist without losing sight of your well-being. The secret is in knowing the nutritional profile behind the dishes so you can home in on your healthiest plates and order accordingly. We pored over the nutrition facts for the restaurant's menu and picked our favorite selections that offer the most healthful possibilities regarding calories, fat, cholesterol, and sodium. Though there's a bit of balancing to do between some of those aspects, the number and quality of our findings turned out to be a seriously delicious surprise.