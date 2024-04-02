The 2 Unexpected Ingredients Harrison Ford Adds To His Grilled Cheese - Exclusive

Nowadays, it is not uncommon to see a celebrity posting their favorite recipes online or even coming out with a specialty cookbook. But when Chef Ben Ford was a kid, his father, Harrison Ford, wasn't yet a famous actor; he was a young father working to feed his family. One of Ben Ford's favorite meals from his past is a time-honored kids' favorite: a grilled cheese sandwich. However, Harrison Ford's recipe comes with a few surprising ingredients. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ben Ford explained how his father made this childhood favorite.

Grilled cheese has to start with the right bread and cheese. For Harrison Ford, this meant quality sharp cheddar cheese and whole wheat bread. However, Ford then added the secret ingredients: tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce. This combination is simple but adds a punch of flavor.

In fact, respondents to a survey conducted by Mashed reported that tomato was the most popular addition to grilled cheese. Tomato adds a bright and acidic flavor. On its own, this is delicious, but Worcestershire sauce definitely takes the sandwich to the next level. Its complex, rounded flavor will complement the decadent fatty notes of grilled cheese and the tartness of the tomato.