The 2 Unexpected Ingredients Harrison Ford Adds To His Grilled Cheese - Exclusive
Nowadays, it is not uncommon to see a celebrity posting their favorite recipes online or even coming out with a specialty cookbook. But when Chef Ben Ford was a kid, his father, Harrison Ford, wasn't yet a famous actor; he was a young father working to feed his family. One of Ben Ford's favorite meals from his past is a time-honored kids' favorite: a grilled cheese sandwich. However, Harrison Ford's recipe comes with a few surprising ingredients. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ben Ford explained how his father made this childhood favorite.
Grilled cheese has to start with the right bread and cheese. For Harrison Ford, this meant quality sharp cheddar cheese and whole wheat bread. However, Ford then added the secret ingredients: tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce. This combination is simple but adds a punch of flavor.
In fact, respondents to a survey conducted by Mashed reported that tomato was the most popular addition to grilled cheese. Tomato adds a bright and acidic flavor. On its own, this is delicious, but Worcestershire sauce definitely takes the sandwich to the next level. Its complex, rounded flavor will complement the decadent fatty notes of grilled cheese and the tartness of the tomato.
Harrison Ford the cook
Some might be surprised to learn that Harrison Ford has such a flair for flavor. In his youth, though, Ford held a surprising number of food-related jobs, including cooking on a boat and working in a pizzeria. According to Ben Ford, his father developed solid cooking skills that have only increased with time.
Ben Ford admits that the grilled cheese is not his father's best culinary creation. But its simplicity and nostalgic memories make it a favorite. Ford even stated he hopes to have the dish on a menu in one of his future projects.
Even now, as a movie star, Harrison Ford still cooks meals for his family and prizes efficient and simple recipes. In a 2017 interview with Food & Wine, Ford stated that he prefers meals that can be prepared in 25 minutes or less, making grilled cheese a perfect pick.
