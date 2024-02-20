Ben Ford Talks The LA Food Scene And His Concerns With Our Food Systems - Exclusive Interview

What are some of the new L.A. restaurants that you enjoy?

I like anything that Ori Menashe is putting out. I think that there seem to be a few chefs in town that are still able to open interesting things and do interesting things. A healthy incubator of work, so to speak. It seems like it's a very difficult time for people to open substantial projects. It's harder for some of the chefs that have been around where maybe there's a certain expectation of the type of restaurant you open, as opposed to a young chef. Those guys, this is a good opportunity for some of the people that really haven't built a brand yet, or are up and coming because there's plenty of opportunity out there as far as inventory and stuff is concerned.

I think that the more seasoned chefs, people who have been up for a while, are still a little bit excited to go back into full-blown exploration with restaurants. I think it's a holding pattern right now, so I wouldn't say that there's that much interesting going out there. I'd say that the experience is definitely suffering, but that there are a few chefs that are still being allowed to do what they can do out there, and there are a few groups that are still doing what they're doing, but that's the change that happens when you have a recession and have things like this.

And with changes in eating habits, there's going to be a weed-out effect. What's interesting about our profession and about our industry is that we've somehow, and I don't even know how this is possible, have continued to innovate for the better, and whatever comes out of these hard times always seems to be something better. It seems to be more of a collaborative kind of thing with the public, and just seems to be for the better. So I know it's hard right now, but things are always hard before it gets better, before things really get great and I'm excited, whatever it goes through next.

As a chef, what's the food that takes you out of the house?

I'm like a culinary locust in some ways. I lived in Nashville for a year and I built a restaurant out there a couple of years ago in the Gulch area. I would go and I would get an Airbnb and would eat my way through that neighborhood, because I don't have a huge radius. L.A., it's becoming more neighborhood-y, which I love. But we're also becoming isolated within our neighborhoods and things like that, so there's not a lot of outreach here.

I live in the Culver City area, or most time I live in the Culver City area. My radius is, I'll go up to Beverly Hills and over to Fairfax area and somewhat into Santa Monica. I love going downtown when I can, but I just have my regular, simple places. I love my taco place that I go to along the road, and I'll drive down to Lincoln for that. I have kids too, so there's some change in habits when it comes to that, but I'm fast, quick. Street food or semi-street food. Vietnamese, Thai, all these wonderful Asian cuisines in Los Angeles that are so influential.