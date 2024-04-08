The Handy Ingredient That'll Thicken Tartar Sauce

Tartar sauce is a classic condiment that pairs particularly well with seafood. Traditionally served alongside fried fish, shrimp, or crab cakes, the tangy, slightly sweet sauce involves a creamy mayonnaise base combined with chopped pickles, capers, onions, lemon juice, and such herbs and spices as dill and parsley. The mayo foundation is enhanced with these primary ingredients, which contribute a subtle crunch and brightness. Say, however, your tartar sauce is a bit runny for your liking, or you simply want to fill out the already delicious dip. To achieve this worthwhile feat, all you need is a dollop of a dairy darling you may already have in your fridge: sour cream.

Sour cream — an effective thickening agent for various gravies, soups, stews, and sauces — can be easily incorporated into tartar sauce to impart an extra layer of richness to the mixture. Its inherently fatty character, the result of lactic acid binding with proteins, helps hold the sauce's elements together, creating a smoother, concentrated consistency. Plus, sour cream brings an even greater zip to tartar sauce's profile.