Graham Elliot's New Haircut Makes Him Almost Unrecognizable

Beyond his cooking chops and affable TV persona, celebrity chef Graham Elliot is recognizable for his signature white glasses and snazzy, old-school style. To complete the look, the former "MasterChef Junior" judge typically kept a high and tight haircut — short on the sides with just a little length on top. On April 2, however, Elliot debuted a new cropped haircut that has completely transformed his image.

On Tuesday, the Michelin-starred chef (who has now closed all of his restaurants) posted a photo of his fresh cut to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "New season, new haircut!" Barely recognizable, the smirking chef has a totally shaved head, a smattering of salt-and-pepper stubble, no white glasses, and a silver chain necklace.

Fans were quick to share their support for his sleek new look. "Looking good!!!" one fan commented, while another added, "So sexy it hurts." Unfortunately, not everyone in the comments was so receptive. "That's not you," one person wrote.