The Biggest Lesson Graham Elliot Learned As A Judge On MasterChef Junior

Who says only famous professional chefs know it all? While working as a judge and mentor on "MasterChef Junior" from 2013-2015, culinary personality (and father of three) Graham Elliot learned some valuable lessons from the young contestants — valuable teachings that he didn't necessarily get in culinary school when he was first learning the ropes.

Elliot, who has authored a cookbook and been awarded with two Michelin stars and multiple James Beard award nominations, told Grape Collective that, in particular, how kid chefs chose their ingredients stuck out. "Sometimes, a child will want to work with an ingredient just because of its color, or its shape! As a chef, you can overthink things a lot. ... Children will want to cook snails 'just because they're cool.'"

Elliot added that children help "bring back the joy" of cooking and their childlike wonder will reshape how he makes dishes, most notably at his current spot, Le Margot in Texas.