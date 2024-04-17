Fast Food Pepperoni Pizza Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Sbarro has doled out New York-style slices for nearly 70 years, which earns it a certain level of respect within the pizza industry. Experience doesn't always equal quality, however, with the chain earning its fair share of criticism over the decades (which may be why its numbers are dwindling). Once dubbed "America's least essential restaurant" by Slate, the seemingly harsh condemnation starts to make sense once you try its pepperoni.

Even if it's hard to make the perfect pepperoni pizza, it's somewhat easy to at least produce a middling pie. Unfortunately, Sbarro falls short on all counts. Its pepperoni pizza is so dry and bland that it's actually somewhat impressive. The Report (who gave his slice a rating of six out of 10 in his YouTube review) pinned the lack of flavor on the cheese and complained that all you can really taste is the pizza sauce.

A bigger issue, however, is grease. Nobody orders fast food pizza and expects a grease-free experience, but when small orange puddles form on your plate, you know something's amiss. TikToker Brad Stoll documented the amount of grease on a single slice, and the result was unpleasant. As well as being über salty, he claimed that Sbarro's pepperoni was "the kind of pizza you give your kid when you want to give them food poisoning so you don't have to deal with them." In other words, probably not the best pie to order when your next pepperoni craving hits.