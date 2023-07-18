Pizza Hut Has 2 Sticky New Hot Honey Menu Items, But There's A Catch

There are a number of adjectives that can be used to describe pizza, but it's only been in the last few years that "sticky" has joined the conversation. Why, you ask? Because hot honey has quickly become one of the trendiest toppings to drizzle over a slice, and this week, Pizza Hut is partaking in this craze by adding two new hot honey items to its menu.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, the Kansas-based chain's new hot honey pizza has finally made its long-awaited debut today, July 18. Featuring all the classic elements of Pizza Hut's famous pies –- marinara sauce, pepperoni, and melty cheese on the crust of your choosing –- this 'za also comes topped with "crispy cupped pepperonis" (yes, two types of 'roni) and the true pièce de résistance: a chili pepper-infused hot honey. That's not all. If your typical pizza night includes a side order of chicken wings, Pizza Hut has something for you, too, as hot honey wings will also be joining the menu today, as well.

We're sure there are several people chomping at the bit over this exciting news, but there is one small catch to the latest menu change at The Hut. Unfortunately, this duo of sweet and spicy menu items is currently only available for customers residing in Dallas, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, and will only be sticking around in these cities for a limited time.