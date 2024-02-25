KFC Chizza Review: Enjoy It While It's Hot

If you're a fan of KFC, you might have heard about the Chizza, but you may not have eaten one, at least not on U.S. soil. This fried chicken pizza hybrid was first sold in 2015 and quickly gained a cult following. The only drawback was that at the time, Chizzas were only available at KFCs in the Philippines. As years went by, it became a more widespread commodity, with KFCs in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and India getting in on the action. Outside of Asia, countries like Germany, Spain, and Mexico were offering Chizzas at their local KFCs, but it still hadn't caught on in the U.S. ... until now.

To celebrate Chizza's long-awaited American debut, KFC set its sights on New York City, home to the first pizzeria in the nation, creating a never-before-seen pop-up Chizzeria at its East 14th Street location in Manhattan's East Village. A few days ahead of Chizza's official launch, we headed to the pop-up event and took a sneak peek at all things Chizza-related. Best of all, we got to try our first Chizza ever.

The promotional menu item hits KFCs nationwide on February 26, 2024. If you're hoping for an inside scoop on what a Chizza looks like — and most importantly what it tastes like — we've got you covered. Check out our full review here, complete with photos from NYC's premier Chizzeria. And don't forget, it's not pizza, it's Chizza.