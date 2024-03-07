The Best Detroit-Style Pizza In The US, According To Customer Reviews

My Friend Derek's

3632 Woodland Park Ave N Seattle, WA 98103

Not only does My Friend Derek's serve up some solid pizza, but it also has the honor of being one of the coolest food outlets around. Founded by its namesake, Derek Reiff, during the depths of COVID-19, it defines itself as an "underground pizza" restaurant — which means it has no physical location and is instead only available to order through Tock for pick-up from Fremont, Seattle, and only on certain days (which tend to be pretty inconsistent and are announced randomly on the My Friend Derek's Instagram page).

Challenging though it is to secure a slice, you'll see that it's worth the effort when you do. The restaurant is never one to be stingy with toppings, while each generously topped slice is also bordered with cheese-dusted crust and manages to tread the fine line between thick and dense.

There are multiple Reddit threads packed with praise for one of Seattle's most exclusive pies, with one simply titled: "To the Redditor who told me about My Friend Derek's, thank you. It t'was dank indeed." Users have described it as the best pizza they've ever had, while one Yelp reviewer declared that they "genuinely have no critique." Considering that said reviewer also describes themselves as Detroit-born-and-bred, that's the ultimate compliment.