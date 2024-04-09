These Are The Most Exciting New Concessions For MLB's 2024 Season

Spring has sprung, even if the climate isn't necessarily cooperating, but give or take the odd weather-related delay, baseball season is officially underway. As John Fogerty once sang (in words heartily endorsed by every baseball fan): "We're born again, there's new grass on the field." Not only are we excited to see all the action on the field, but we're also ready to explore all of the new offerings in the concession stands. This year's new items, by and large, hit the sweet spot — there's nothing too OTT like the Atlanta Braves' outlandish $25k burger, and we're glad to say that most MLB stadiums seem to be over the madness that hit in 2022 when concessionaires were dishing up dubious sweet and savory pairings like marshmallow fluff with fries or peanut butter cups with barbecue.

The following items are our pick for 2024's best new baseball foods. These include a ballpark classic with a local twist, a two-in-one sandwich, a mashup with a side of merch, and two of the most colorfully Instagrammable items you're likely to see this season. If any of these menu additions stand the test of time, they may even deserve to join the (hypothetical) Hall of Fame for MLB's best ballpark foods.