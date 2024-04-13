The Resourceful Origin Of The English Trifle

If you want to make your own trifle or set of mini trifles, you don't need to start with leftover cake, of course. Instead, you can simply bake or buy one and cut it into chunks. The spongier kinds of cookies such as ladyfingers or soft macaroons will also work. (Not macarons, although you could always incorporate a few of these pricey little items if you want a not-so-thrifty trifle.) If the cake is particularly dry, you can moisten it with some type of liquid — rum, brandy, or sherry for a "tipsy trifle," or orange juice for an alcohol-free one. You'll then cover it with a layer of pudding or custard, while some British trifles even have a layer of Jell-O, as well (such is the case with our own holiday trifle recipe). If you add any fruit such as berries or sliced bananas, these will typically be placed on top of the pudding (and the Jell-O, if you're using it).

Depending on how tall your bowl is, you can add another layer of cake chunks to your trifle, followed by more pudding and fruit, or you can just leave it with a single layer of each. When you're within an inch or so of the top, finish off the trifle with a thick layer of whipped cream, then go to town with sliced nuts, shaved chocolate, or any other decorations you like. Or not, since trifle doesn't have to look fancy to taste great.