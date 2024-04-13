The Classic Pasta Dish People Always Order Off-Menu At Lidia Bastianich Restaurants

Chef Lidia Bastianich is synonymous with Italian-American cooking. She owns beloved Italian restaurants across several states, such as Becco in New York City and Lidia's Kansas City in Missouri. The menus are loaded with classic Italian and Italian-American dishes, which are worth differentiating — many of the Italian dishes folks in the U.S. love aren't served in Italy. In an April 2 post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bastianich shared a popular pasta dish that customers order off-menu at her restaurants: penne rigate in vodka sauce, commonly called penne alla vodka.

Bastianich's menus serve typical Italian pasta dishes like bolognese, cacio e pepe, and manicotti, so some customers may be surprised not to find penne rigate alla vodka alongside them. Fortunately, the dish is fairly simple for chefs to make if that's what diners' hearts are set on. Penne alla vodka is an inviting, tomato-based dish, and its sauce differentiates itself from other tomato- or marinara-based toppings by including vodka and cream. These give the sauce a rose-y color and rich flavor. Penne rigate (ridged penne) is the classic pasta shape for this dish. (Also, if you're ever unsure what to pair with a sauce, Bastianich has a tip for picking the best dried pasta.)