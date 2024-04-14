How Often Do You Need To Replace Your Stanley Tumbler?

The title "Stanley Cup" means two different things to drink lovers and hockey fans — but as it turns out, they have more in common than just the iconic name. Both are made of shiny steel and can hold an impressive amount of liquid. Seriously, Stanley tumblers are the real deal. They somehow manage to fit perfectly inside cup holders while still being able to carry up to 40 ounces of beverage. To top it off, they're incredibly durable.

According to the official Stanley website, Stanley tumblers are made to last a lifetime. Unless you're strong (or really good at breaking things), you likely won't need a replacement thanks to the high-grade stainless steel, BPA-free polypropylene lids, and silicone gasket sealant (and yes, Stanley cups do contain lead, but you shouldn't care). In fact, a viral TikTok showing a woman's Stanley surviving a car fire fully intact proves just how heavy-duty these things are.

The material is also made to handle everyday wear and tear with its rust-proof metal. Now, we're not encouraging you never to clean the thing, but it's probably unlikely you'll find anything suspicious defacing the inner surface. If you do, it's most likely harmless particles that have built up. The good news is that it's super easy to remove. A non-abrasive cleaner applied with a soft brush, sponge, or cloth will do the trick. You can also use a specific stainless-steel cleaner if the particles are tough, but avoid using metal brushes as they can scratch.