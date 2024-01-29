Stanley Cups Do Contain Lead — Here's Why You Shouldn't Care

The Stanley tumbler may have replaced the Hydro Flask as the hottest product in drinkware, but it does have a few drawbacks. Not only is it pretty pricey, but popular Stanley cup colors seem to sell out pretty quickly. Yet another concern for consumers is the fact that these trendy travel mugs are made with lead, which the manufacturer admits on its website. Stanley assures its customers, however, that the lead poses little danger since it isn't exposed. In an email to WCNC Charlotte, a Stanley spokesperson explained that a partially lead pellet is used to seal the mug, but it's completely covered by the mug's stainless steel bottom. Because of this, the mug meets all U.S. safety regulations, even those imposed by California, which are known to be stringent.

A company assuring customers of its products' safety is to be expected, but are these cups actually safe? Credentialed experts seem to think so. Ronnie Levin from Harvard's T. H. Chan School of Public Health told Today that as long as the bottom stays on the cup, there really isn't any danger from the lead. Even if the bottom does come off, the lead poses no immediate threat. According to pediatrician Vicki Iannotti, who also spoke with Today, lead poisoning only occurs through repeated exposure. Fortunately, if the bottom of your mug does come off, it should be covered by Stanley's lifetime warranty.