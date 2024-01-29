Stanley Cups Do Contain Lead — Here's Why You Shouldn't Care
The Stanley tumbler may have replaced the Hydro Flask as the hottest product in drinkware, but it does have a few drawbacks. Not only is it pretty pricey, but popular Stanley cup colors seem to sell out pretty quickly. Yet another concern for consumers is the fact that these trendy travel mugs are made with lead, which the manufacturer admits on its website. Stanley assures its customers, however, that the lead poses little danger since it isn't exposed. In an email to WCNC Charlotte, a Stanley spokesperson explained that a partially lead pellet is used to seal the mug, but it's completely covered by the mug's stainless steel bottom. Because of this, the mug meets all U.S. safety regulations, even those imposed by California, which are known to be stringent.
A company assuring customers of its products' safety is to be expected, but are these cups actually safe? Credentialed experts seem to think so. Ronnie Levin from Harvard's T. H. Chan School of Public Health told Today that as long as the bottom stays on the cup, there really isn't any danger from the lead. Even if the bottom does come off, the lead poses no immediate threat. According to pediatrician Vicki Iannotti, who also spoke with Today, lead poisoning only occurs through repeated exposure. Fortunately, if the bottom of your mug does come off, it should be covered by Stanley's lifetime warranty.
Many other travel mugs are lead-free
If you would still prefer to have a travel tumbler that's 100% lead-free, then perhaps — like the Vancouver Canucks — the Stanley cup isn't for you. While many travel mugs are also made with lead, it's still possible to find one made without it. If you're shopping on Amazon, you can actually filter the insulated tumbler category by ticking the "lead-free" box, although you'll probably still need to check the product description for your cup of choice to ensure that it does actually fit this criteria.
If you'd prefer to purchase a name-brand tumbler, there are a few major manufacturers that claim their products are lead-free. One of these is Hydro Flask, a company that's been lead-free since 2013. (Yes, it does offer a line of tumblers, as well as its famous water bottles.) Other lead-free drinkware companies include Reduce, whose tumblers are also free of BPA and phthalates, and Klean Kanteen, whose products contain neither element and are made without heavy metals of any kind.