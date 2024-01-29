Why Are Stanley Tumblers So Popular, Anyway?

We've come to expect emergent trends around seemingly normal products, but the explosion of the Stanley cup is admittedly a bit confusing. It isn't difficult to understand why drinking out of a reusable container has become something of a "thing" lately, as using the best-insulated tumblers maintains your drink's temperature, hot or cold. Whether we want to do our bit for the environment, save some money in the long run, or just have a really cool bottle to show off, it seems like everyone is in the market for a water bottle.

But why have Stanley tumblers (specifically the Stanley Quencher) caught our notice? The draw may be this tumbler's wide host of features, including temperature regulation, a 40-ounce size, a rotating top with three different drinking positions, and a FlowState Lid that uses silicone to prevent spills (via Today).

However, as with all trends in the wake of the social media age, it's not quite as simple as having a cool product with a variety of features. The secret of the Stanley Quencher's popularity comes from two techniques used to push it into our consciousness: influencer marketing, or the use of endorsements given by public figures, and scarcity marketing, which capitalizes on our fear of missing out.