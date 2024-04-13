11 Discontinued Canned Soups You'll Never Buy Again

It's official, these cans have been canned — some of your favorite soups are no longer available for purchase. Companies don't always offer reasons for canceling customers' go-to products, but when they do, it can soften the blow. Whether the discontinuation was recent or occurred decades ago, the wound still stings for many. The origins of canned soups date back to the late 19th century, when Joseph A. Campbell began selling myriad fruits, vegetables, and meats in metal tins. Though Campbell's Soup Company began operating around 1869, it wasn't until 1895 that the entity would introduce a first-of-its-kind canned soup product known as the New Jersey Beefsteak Tomato Soup. Though it disappeared for many years, it would ultimately make a return. Not all soups are so lucky.

Many products have been discontinued, whether due to lack of interest, limited stock, or another driving factor. Some were nutritious, while others were among the unhealthiest canned soups around. Some became products of popular distaste, while others quickly gathered cult-like followings after their disappearance. Customers even write to brands, begging for their favorite soups to return to the shelves. But these cries are often met with blunt obstinance. Revivals like the Beefsteak Tomato Soup happen from time to time, garnering favor amongst canned soup fans. But once a soup goes, it's usually gone for good. Here are 11 canned soups you'll never buy again — not because you don't want to but because you can't.