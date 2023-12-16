Campbell's Chunky Soup Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Selecting the right flavor of Campbell's Chunky soup is a nuanced task since grocery stores stock more than 20 varieties — carefully consider the label before piling these cans into your shopping cart. The line-up features regional favorites like gumbo, jambalaya, and clam chowder as well as classics like chicken noodle and beef with vegetables. Additionally, some soups come in several different versions depending on the combination of veggies or level of heat — normal, spicy, or ghost pepper.

You may notice the same flavor but with two different colored labels — for example, Sirloin Burger With Country Vegetables comes in brown and green. The green label indicates that a soup is a "Healthy Request" and has significantly less salt than the alternative. A single can of normal Campbell's Chunky Sirloin Burger With Country Vegetables soup contains 74% of a person's daily sodium needs so this may be an important consideration for anyone on a special diet.

Finally, each soup has its particular profile. Some have noodles while others contain rice or no starchy ingredient. The texture may be creamy, brothy, or even gravy-like. Most soups seem to have two to three noticeable veggies — usually carrots, celery, potatoes, green beans, or mushrooms. Some varieties include sausage alongside chicken, but others are pure beef. Read on to find out which combinations make the most delicious soup and which are better left on the grocery store shelf.