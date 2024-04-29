14 Seafood Chains That Never Use Frozen Fish

When people don't like seafood, they often cite a fishy flavor as their reasoning. Perhaps without even realizing it, they're really saying the fish doesn't taste or smell fresh. It's a fair assessment and something restaurants specializing in seafood should take seriously, especially if they want to keep customers coming back.

Sea creatures of all kinds naturally produce the compound trimethylamine oxide (TMAO). After they die, TMAO converts to trimethylamine, leading to the foul odor and flavor commonly associated with bad seafood. This is why some frozen fish end up with an undesirable fishy taste.

Restaurants can avoid this issue by serving only fresh catches. That comes at a cost though, as fresh seafood will almost always be more expensive than its frozen counterparts. That's why restaurants that refuse to offer frozen fish tend to be on the pricier side. It's a necessary trade-off if you want to guarantee a great-tasting meal from the sea. Luckily, there are more than a couple of seafood chains you can rely on that always serve fresh, never frozen fish.