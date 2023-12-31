Restaurant Chain Lobster Mac & Cheese Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
Both mac & cheese and lobster shine as individual dining options. Now, picture them combined into one spectacular dish. Lobster mac & cheese is a hearty plate that blends the cheesy richness of mac & cheese with the succulent flavor of lobster. A delightful fusion of contrasting flavors and textures, lobster mac & cheese elevates a classic comfort food into a gourmet experience.
While mac & cheese has been around much longer, the dish became America's darling after Kraft Macaroni & Cheese appeared on supermarket shelves in 1937. Today, mac & cheese is a staple at many chain restaurants, but lobster mac & cheese remains a more elusive delicacy, typically served only at upscale establishments. Although the exact origins of when and where lobster was first added to this gooey dish are unknown, according to The New York Times, its popularity surged in 2011 following a record-breaking harvest of Maine lobster. Eager to test your taste buds? Here are some of the best and worst chain restaurants to get your lobster mac & cheese fix, as rated by customers!
11. Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar
Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar first featured Lobster Mac and Cheese on its menu in 2020. Made with lobster claw meat, white cheddar, Parmesan cheese, green onions, and panko breadcrumbs, the dish is just one of Claim Jumper's numerous seafood offerings. Those in the mood for lobster can also indulge in the chain's Lobster Tail and Lobster BLT. Additionally, the steakhouse also offers a plethora of other marine-based dishes with ahi tuna, shrimp, sea bass, and salmon.
Unfortunately, Claim Jumper's Lobster Mac and Cheese hasn't passed the taste test with online reviewers. While one diner says that the dish was good, they also mention that they topped it with Alfredo sauce to make it more cheesy and less saucy. Other patrons have also found the menu item lacking, noting that it didn't come with enough lobster meat and cheese. The dish also failed to impress in the flavor department, with reviewers calling it bland and describing it as having zero taste.
10. Seamore's
Seamore's specializes in serving sustainably sourced seafood. The chain prides itself on its commitment to responsibly harvested marine life that's not just delicious but also at its freshest when it arrives on the dining table. Given Seamore's reputation, one might expect that the restaurant's Lobster Mac + Cheese would be a standout dish. Unfortunately, for some diners, the menu item hasn't lived up to the chain's high standards.
Made with Maine lobster, rigatoni, a blend of three cheeses, and breadcrumbs, the lobster mac & cheese at Seamore's has garnered varied responses from patrons. While some have enjoyed the menu item, calling it the highlight of their night and delightful, not everybody has been as enthusiastic about the dish.
Tom Sietsema, who reviewed Seamore's for The Washington Post, found the lobster in the dish overly dry, adding that it clung to the rigatoni pasta like Super Glue. An even more damning feedback comes from an OpenTable reviewer who says, "I got the lobster mac and cheese and was very disappointed. [The] pasta was undercooked, hard and *extremely* salty. [The] lobster was full of shell pieces that I kept having to spit out. The food came out extremely quickly after ordering it so I wonder if it was sitting around for a while leading to the poor taste."
9. Legal Sea Foods
What makes the Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese at Legal Sea Foods stand out from the pack is the striking presentation. Made with Maine lobster, Vermont cheddar, and buttered crumbs, the lobster mac & cheese is served in a hollowed-out lobster shell. Aside from this eye-catching dish, Legal Sea Foods also serves steamed or baked lobster, Lobster Bisque, and Stuffed Lobster Tails with scallops, shrimp, onion, peppers, and crackers.
Despite receiving a range of feedback about its lobster mac & cheese from patrons, Legal Sea Foods has earned praise for the dish's presentation. One happy Yelp diner says, "This dish is sure to get the attention of your table! [...] It's experiential like a tropical cocktail served in a coconut. The presentation just elevates an already good dish to the next level." On the downside, one reviewer complains that the lobster meat in the dish was on the tough side, while another says that the plate contained very little lobster.
8. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is an upscale restaurant known for its Midwestern USDA Prime beef. However, the chain, which comprises over 65 locations, is also renowned for other culinary offerings. One of the restaurant's more innovative menu items is the North Atlantic Lobster Chipotle Cheddar Mac & Cheese, made with smoked cheddar and chipotle panko breadcrumbs. The dish is listed under Shareable Sides, alongside the likes of North Atlantic Lobster Mashed Potatoes, and the more usual suspects such as Roasted Asparagus and Sautéed Mushrooms.
Fleming's staff calls the chain's lobster mac & cheese both spoon-worthy and swoon-worthy, and for good reason. The majority of diners have praised the dish, calling it delicious and generously portioned. In fact, according to The Pastry Chef's Baking, the side dish is large enough to be shared between two to three diners. A Facebook reviewer also compliments the dish saying, "This was soooooooo good when I had this. Best mac and cheese!" However, not everybody has been taken by the dish, with one diner calling the plate just okay. A customer on OpenTable also complains about the chain's lobster mac & cheese saying, "No flavor, noodles undercooked, and unnecessarily draped with melted cheese. Chunks of lobster that had zero flavor."
7. Ocean Prime
With 18 locations across the U.S., Ocean Prime has been serving hungry seafood lovers since first opening its doors in Michigan in 2008. From Oysters on the Half Shelf to King Crab Legs, the chain is known for both quality seafood and high price tags. And the restaurant's mac & cheese is no exception. At $48, Ocean Prime's Baked Lobster Mac & Cheese makes an expensive side dish.
Made with Maine lobster and Tillamook cheddar, Ocean Prime's mac & cheese has garnered mostly positive feedback from customers. Meagan Sargent, who reviewed the dish for Splash Magazines, says that it's sheer perfection with an ample amount of lobster. Other diners also praise the dish, referring to it as delicious, yum, and fantastic. On the flip side, one DoorDash customer calls the chain's mac & cheese a disappointment adding, "[It] looked nothing like depicted on this site. Not only did it not contain chunks of lobster ... it barely contained any lobster at all — only contained bits of the flat tip ends of [the] claw. A simple sauce on macaroni with flecks of lobster. The entire dish is definitely overpriced and lacked flavor."
6. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Who could have imagined a steakhouse being so skilled at preparing lobster mac & cheese? Made with succulent pieces of lobster, cavatappi pasta, a blend of three cheeses, and mild green chiles, the menu item blends the creaminess of mac & cheese with a slight kick of chilies. If you're in the mood for seafood, Ruth's Chris Steak House also serves the likes of Chilean Sea Bass, Sizzling Blue Crab Cakes, Barbecued Shrimp, and Seared Ahi Tuna.
While Ruth's Chris Steak House is known for its Ribeyes, T-Bones, and New York Strips, according to one diner, the chain's Lobster Mac & Cheese is worth the trip to the restaurant alone. Another happy reviewer says that the chain's rendition of lobster mac & cheese was the best they have ever tasted, while yet another patron says that the meal was delicious. On the downside, some diners complain about the amount of lobster in the dish, with one Yelp reviewer saying, "The lobster mac and cheese came on a huge plate, but I couldn't taste any of the lobster just the macaroni unfortunately which was a miss for $27."
5. Mastro's Restaurants
When dining at Mastro's you can either get the White Cheddar Mac & Cheese for $15 or splurge on the $40 White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese. We — and many other diners — believe that the crustacean is worth the extra $25. Even Mastro's employees seem to be taken by the dish, with a staff member recommending the chain's lobster mac & cheese on Reddit. "[The] lobster mac & cheese is definitely our most popular side at our Chicago location," they add.
The lobster mac & cheese at Mastro's Restaurants has been a hit with most diners. One enthusiastic customer on Tripadvisor exclaims, "Lobster mac and cheese for the win," adding that the dish was amazing. A Yelp reviewer echoes this sentiment, commenting, "The lobster mac & cheese is literally indescribably the best mac & cheese we've ever had regardless of the lobster!" On a somewhat less positive note, one DoorDash diner complains about the presentation of the dish saying, "The White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese is really delicious and it's a ton of food. My problem is it says it comes topped with a large lobster claw and it did not. So, that was disappointing. I'd say it's probably still worth near the cost, maybe a little less without the claw on top."
4. Weathervane Seafood Restaurants
With just three locations in New Hampshire and one outlet in Maine, the Weathervane Seafood Restaurants chain takes its seafood seriously. This is why it only sources its aquatic produce from sustainable sources. Aside from calamari, shrimp, and fish dishes, the restaurant also offers plenty of lobster-based creations. One of these is the Lobster Mac & Cheese served with a fresh side of coleslaw or steamed broccoli. The others include Lobster Pie, Fried Lobster Tails, and Lazy Man Lobster served in drawn butter.
While the Lobster Mac & Cheese at Weathervane Seafood Restaurants hasn't received a lot of online feedback from diners, most of the reviews of the dish have been positive. One satisfied DoorDash customer says, "The Lobster Mac-N-Cheese was a large serving with lots of cheese sauce and lobster pieces. [It was] delivered hot, fresh and well packaged." A Yelp diner agrees with this sentiment saying, "The lobster mac and cheese is great, generous amount of lobster."
3. Morton's The Steakhouse
Even though it's a steakhouse, Morton's menu features plenty of shellfish dishes, including the Lobster Macaroni & Cheese. Some of the chain's other crustacean offerings include Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Maine Lobster Ravioli, Lobster Bisque, and Oysters Rockefeller. It goes without saying that the restaurant also offers plenty of meaty creations, such as Prime Ribeye, Prime New York Strip, and Lamb Chops.
Standing testament to the restaurant's versatility, Morton's Lobster Macaroni & Cheese has received glowing reviews from diners. One Yelp reviewer talks the dish up saying, "The mac 'n' cheese was creamy with a breadcrumb topping, creating the perfect texture. With each scoop, we found huge pieces of lobster in it." Another Tripadvisor customer seconds this commenting, "It's ridiculously good with fresh lobster chopped up and mixed in and it's a big enough side dish for two!" A few other diners have also expressed their appreciation for the chain's lobster mac & cheese, calling it to die for, incredible, and unbelievably awesome.
2. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
While the team at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse says that they don't play favorites when it comes to the side dishes they believe that the Lobster Mac & Cheese is a clear winner. Listed alongside Truffle French Fries, Whipped Potatoes, and Creamed Spinach, the menu item makes a perfect complement to one of the chain's more meaty entrées — this is a steakhouse after all. While the menu doesn't offer much explanation about the composition of the dish, we do know that besides the obvious ingredients, the mac & cheese comes with fontina and Parmesan cheese.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse's Lobster Mac & Cheese has received glowing reviews from diners. According to Savory Travels, the dish is reasonably large for a side and contains a decent amount of lobster. A Tripadvisor reviewer agrees that the chain's Lobster Mac & Cheese is outstanding saying, "We also had lobster mac and cheese and I so wanted to eat it all. We were all sharing so we got to try a lot of dishes, but that one, I wanted to grab for myself. Next time, I am getting my own. It is amazing." Several other satisfied diners have described the dish as a must, perfect, and amazing. We get the idea!
1. The Capital Grille
The team at The Capital Grille makes a great point when they say, "No one has to know you came just for the Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese." Described on the menu as "as magnificent as it sounds," The Capital Grille's Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese features Maine lobster and four different cheeses. At $25, the shareable dish is the second most expensive menu item on the chain's "For the Table" section, trailing behind the steeply-priced Skillet Hash Browns with Royal Ossetra Caviar priced at $70. Judging by the favorable reviews, the indulgent shellfish plate is definitely worth its price tag.
The Capital Grille's Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese has impressed most diners, even those who visited the restaurant for its steak. A case in point is one OpenTable reviewer who says, "Steak was good, nothing to write home about. Lobster Mac and cheese was outstanding." A Facebook diner agrees saying, "Best ever! Doesn't matter what else we order for dinners as long as that is one of the sides!!" Several other happy customers also say that the dish comes with large chunks of lobster, which makes it a hit in our book.
Methodology
In our quest to bring you a list of the best and worst lobster mac & cheese served by chain restaurants, we carefully compiled and scrutinized customer reviews from renowned sites such as Facebook, Yelp, and Tripadvisor.