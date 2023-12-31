Restaurant Chain Lobster Mac & Cheese Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Seamore's specializes in serving sustainably sourced seafood. The chain prides itself on its commitment to responsibly harvested marine life that's not just delicious but also at its freshest when it arrives on the dining table. Given Seamore's reputation, one might expect that the restaurant's Lobster Mac + Cheese would be a standout dish. Unfortunately, for some diners, the menu item hasn't lived up to the chain's high standards.

Made with Maine lobster, rigatoni, a blend of three cheeses, and breadcrumbs, the lobster mac & cheese at Seamore's has garnered varied responses from patrons. While some have enjoyed the menu item, calling it the highlight of their night and delightful, not everybody has been as enthusiastic about the dish.

Tom Sietsema, who reviewed Seamore's for The Washington Post, found the lobster in the dish overly dry, adding that it clung to the rigatoni pasta like Super Glue. An even more damning feedback comes from an OpenTable reviewer who says, "I got the lobster mac and cheese and was very disappointed. [The] pasta was undercooked, hard and *extremely* salty. [The] lobster was full of shell pieces that I kept having to spit out. The food came out extremely quickly after ordering it so I wonder if it was sitting around for a while leading to the poor taste."