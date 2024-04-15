The Mistake You Need To Avoid With Moist Layer Cakes

The best way to achieve neat cake layers is to bake each one separately. This means distributing even portions of batter, whether in halves, thirds, or more, into separate pans to bake on their own. These thinner layers will bake and rise more evenly, and there will be no need to cut them apart to create more layers. If anything, you might need to take a thin slice off the top of the cake if it domes while it's cooking to create a flat surface for frosting.

It's equally important to let moist cake layers cool completely before you start working with them. The last thing you want is for your cake to fall apart when it's removed from the pan, which could happen if the cake is too warm. The easiest way to de-pan a cake is to line the bottom and sides of the pan with parchment paper before you pour in the batter. This prevents the cake from clinging to the metal. Even with parchment paper, wait for the cakes to cool completely before removing them from the pan. To do this, cover the top of the cake with a lightly damp paper towel, then place a tray over the top of the pan. Flip the cake upside down onto the tray, peel the parchment from the bottom, then re-flip it back to right-side-up. The paper towel should keep the soft top layer of the cake in place during the flip.