The Easy Way To De-Pan Cakes Without Creating A Broken Mess

There are a lot of good reasons to fear baking cakes. If you've ever tried to make one, chances are you've experienced at least one of the 19 mistakes everyone makes when baking a cake, from mixing the batter incorrectly to totally failing at the decorations. However, one of the worst mistakes is when the cake breaks and crumbles as you try to remove it from the pan. Thanks to a handy trick involving parchment paper and a damp paper towel, you might not have to deal with broken cake ever again — and if you do, try using the crumbles to make some classic cake pops.

A TikTok creator posted a video showing a foolproof method for getting cakes out of the pan with minimal crumbling. First, line the pan with parchment paper before adding the batter and bake the cake as usual. After the cake has cooled, drag a knife or offset spatula around the edges of the pan to separate the cake from anywhere it has stuck. Finally, cover the top of the cake with a damp paper towel, then press a cake board or tray against it. Flip the cake onto the tray to peel the parchment paper off the bottom, then flip it back onto the tray you'll be decorating or serving it on before gently peeling the paper towel away. The moisture from the damp paper towel helps keep the soft, sometimes sticky top layer of cake in place.