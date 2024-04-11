Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up To Fans About Food Network Firing

In 2015, Valerie Bertinelli was the darling of the Food Network. She had just launched her own cooking show, "Valerie's Home Cooking," and was the co-host of the now-hit cooking competition show, "Kids Baking Championship." In 2023, however, her cooking show was canceled — just before she was unceremoniously ousted from "Kids” in January 2024. Now, three months after her firing, Bertinelli told fans how she really feels about the network.

It all began on April 9, when food blogger Marlynn Schotland wrote on Threads, "I miss actual cooking shows on @foodnetwork. Remember those? Do you know what this world does NOT need? Yet another cooking competition show." Schotland later tagged Sara Moulton, Alton Brown, Ming Tsai, and Bertinelli (all of whom once had shows on the Food Network) in the post, writing, "There's a whole lot of love for you in this Thread. I hope you know how much you have influenced home cooks!"

Bertinelli jumped in to express her own feelings about the direction the network has taken since Discovery merged with Warner Media in 2022 as well as her release from the network. "I fell in love with Food Network two decades ago because of all the amazing ITK (in the kitchen) shows," she wrote on Threads, adding, "30 minute meals, Ina, Giada ... the list goes on. I learned so much. It's sad it's not about cooking and learning any longer. Oh well, that's just business, folks."