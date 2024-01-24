Valerie Bertinelli's Kids Baking Championship Exit, Explained

Actress and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli said she was unceremoniously dropped from the Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" after 12 seasons of hosting and judging. The move comes after the network opted out of renewing her contract, which ended in 2022, Bertinelli's manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement to Variety.

Bertinelli, who hosted and judged the competition show alongside Duff Goldman since its debut in 2015, took to Instagram on January 20 to confirm the news. "I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation [of] last night... because it really hurt my feelings," the former Food Network star said in an emotional video. "I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know it's business. Budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not going to be asked back to be on 'Kids Baking Championship.' It really sucks."

Bertinelli explained that the show acted as a personal "flotation device" for her, keeping her head above water as she navigated a difficult divorce in 2022. "Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life," she said. Although the Food Network has yet to respond to Bertinelli's claims that she was not asked to return as host of "Kids Baking Championship," the story has continued to evolve since the former "One Day at a Time" star broke the news on Instagram late last week.