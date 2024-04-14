The Best Fast Food Restaurants To Eat At If You Are Vegan

Veganism isn't just a passing trend. In fact, plant-based foods with no trace of animal products are only growing in popularity. For some, veganism is an ethical choice, while others choose the lifestyle for its health benefits. From initiatives like Meatless Mondays to Veganuary, folks are finding plenty of reasons to try out vegan foods. This lifestyle used to have a much higher barrier of entry, as there were practically no restaurants that offered vegan fare, especially in the fast food space. Fortunately, these chains are becoming increasingly aware of customers' dietary preferences and restrictions, and you can now confidently walk into most establishments knowing that there will be at least a few vegan items to choose from.

Let's examine some fast food options for those who are vegan (or for those who are just in the mood for something plant-based). At the end, we'll touch on the methodology we used in determining our list of the best fast food vegan options available today.