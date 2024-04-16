McDonald's Adds A Boldly-Flavored Chicken Sandwich To Its Menu For A Limited Time

It hasn't been very long since the release of the McCrispy chicken sandwiches at McDonald's. Originally called Crispy Chicken Sandwiches when they were released in 2021, the sandwiches were rebranded to the McCrispy in early 2023. A fried chicken sandwich is a big move considering other chicken competitors, like Chick-fil-A and Popeye's, so people had a lot to say about McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, both the good and the bad.

Now, McDonald's is introducing a boldly-flavored McCrispy sandwich for a limited time beginning April 22. The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy features crispy chicken and crinkle-cut pickles on a soft potato bun (the makings of a classic McCrispy) and is completed with applewood smoked bacon and Cajun ranch sauce. This chicken sandwich, which will be available across participating McDonald's nationwide, will temporarily sit on the menu next to McDonald's two permanent McCrispys: classic and spicy. Like those two permanent menu items, the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy will also be available in a deluxe version with lettuce and tomato.