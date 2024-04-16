McDonald's Adds A Boldly-Flavored Chicken Sandwich To Its Menu For A Limited Time
It hasn't been very long since the release of the McCrispy chicken sandwiches at McDonald's. Originally called Crispy Chicken Sandwiches when they were released in 2021, the sandwiches were rebranded to the McCrispy in early 2023. A fried chicken sandwich is a big move considering other chicken competitors, like Chick-fil-A and Popeye's, so people had a lot to say about McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, both the good and the bad.
Now, McDonald's is introducing a boldly-flavored McCrispy sandwich for a limited time beginning April 22. The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy features crispy chicken and crinkle-cut pickles on a soft potato bun (the makings of a classic McCrispy) and is completed with applewood smoked bacon and Cajun ranch sauce. This chicken sandwich, which will be available across participating McDonald's nationwide, will temporarily sit on the menu next to McDonald's two permanent McCrispys: classic and spicy. Like those two permanent menu items, the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy will also be available in a deluxe version with lettuce and tomato.
The new Cajun ranch is the sandwich's secret sauce
Longtime McDonald's fans may be getting a sense of deja vu — a very similar sandwich to the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy once existed. Alongside the McCrispy rebrand in 2023, McDonald's released a limited edition McCrispy sandwich called the Bacon Ranch McCrispy (and deluxe version). The difference between that sandwich and the new Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy comes down to the sauce. The 2023 McCrispy had a creamy ranch sauce with buttermilk and herbs, while the 2024 McCrispy gives the ranch a spicy flair with Cajun seasonings.
While Cajun ranch sauce is completely new to McDonald's menus, the chain did have a Cajun sauce in the past. That Cajun sauce, inspired by a fan-favorite McDonald's sauce in South Korea, was available in 2021 as part of McDonald's BTS meal for the popular K-pop group but the biggest complaint was that it didn't taste like typical Cajun seasonings and was more mustard-forward. Perhaps this new sandwich will be more aligned with typical Cajun flavors, because according to the nutritional information of the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, the new sauce will contain the Cajun spice mix staple paprika, along with other spices and the typical ranch ingredients of buttermilk and sour cream.