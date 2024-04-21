8 Green Bean Recipes You Can Make Any Time Of The Year

Unlike more delicate, seasonal vegetables such as asparagus, green beans are a sturdy staple that you can find in the produce section all through the year. Fresh beans do require a little prep work since you need to rinse and trim them before cooking, but this is easily done since the ends just snap right off. You can also buy bagged green beans that are trimmed and ready to cook.

Green beans are fine and dandy in frozen form, too. Some of the following recipes call for fresh ones. Others call for frozen, and in many cases, you can use them interchangeably — they're equally nutritious as well. We even have one recipe that uses canned green beans. While it's true that canned beans can be a bit softer and more mushy than their fresh or frozen counterparts, they're still just as healthy. What's more, they're both long-lasting and economical, so why not show them a little love, too?