9 Cracker Barrel Items That Are Made Fresh Daily And 3 That Are Not

When you think of Cracker Barrel, you probably imagine walls filled with vintage bric-a-brac, stores packed with farmhouse-inspired gifts, and, of course, hearty, homestyle eats, from buttery biscuits at breakfast to gravy-smothered country-fried steak at dinner. But how many of those homestyle eats are actually made fresh in the restaurant, and how much of the menu is simply frozen food microwaved, boiled, or baked before arriving at your table, taking only a few minutes to go from the freezer to your fork?

It's a valid question to ask. Many restaurants rely on frozen, dehydrated, from-a-mix, and otherwise not-so-fresh foods in order to deliver menu items quickly and more affordably. Diners benefit from the quick convenience and cheap prices, but they may not always find that the food is as scrumptious as it might be had it taken a little more time and cost a few more dollars. Luckily, it seems that most of Cracker Barrel's menu truly is fresh — nearly homemade — and only a handful of menu items come from a bag or freezer. Here's what you need to know.