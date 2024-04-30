9 Ways To Upgrade Canned Beans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned beans seem like a ubiquitous ingredient. Somehow they are always in the pantry, but sometimes it can be challenging to come up with a use for them. Even if you are someone who eats beans all the time, you may find yourself in a rut, making the same recipes over and over again.

We reached out to several experts for some input on ways to upgrade canned beans so that you can find great uses for the beans in your pantry. We spoke to Chef Yumna Jawad, who is the founder of the popular blog Feel Good Foodie. Jawad's first cookbook, "The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook," is set to release in May 2024. We also spoke to Chef Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, an Emmy-winner producer and writer, as well as the founder of the food blog Muy Bueno, which aims to make Mexican cuisine accessible. Finally, we spoke to Chef Sarah Hill, the mind behind Real Food with Sarah, a blog that brings fun, delicious, and easy cooking to its readers. Thanks to these experts, we have nine amazing tips on how to enhance canned beans into delicious side dishes, snacks, and meals.