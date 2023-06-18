Start Roasting Canned Beans And Thank Us Later

Fresh beans can be awkward to store. That is why many people prefer buying them in cans. You can place canned beans in nearly any convenient location, and they are just a can opener or a pull-tab away from heating. Unfortunately, canned food is not always the most palatable option.

Whether it is adding ketchup, diced onions, or molasses, families often have a recipe that was handed down to make canned beans taste a little better. However, instead of adding ingredients, consider changing up your cooking method. No more dumping and heating on the stove or sticking a bowl in the microwave — crank that oven up to 400 degrees (or higher) and roast those beans.

The high temperature and dry heat of roasting change the texture of foods. Instead of the expected soft yield you get when biting into beans that have been cooked in other ways, roasting them provides a delicate crisp that elevates the dining experience to a whole new level.