Start Roasting Canned Beans And Thank Us Later
Fresh beans can be awkward to store. That is why many people prefer buying them in cans. You can place canned beans in nearly any convenient location, and they are just a can opener or a pull-tab away from heating. Unfortunately, canned food is not always the most palatable option.
Whether it is adding ketchup, diced onions, or molasses, families often have a recipe that was handed down to make canned beans taste a little better. However, instead of adding ingredients, consider changing up your cooking method. No more dumping and heating on the stove or sticking a bowl in the microwave — crank that oven up to 400 degrees (or higher) and roast those beans.
The high temperature and dry heat of roasting change the texture of foods. Instead of the expected soft yield you get when biting into beans that have been cooked in other ways, roasting them provides a delicate crisp that elevates the dining experience to a whole new level.
Roasting works on any kind of canned beans
The beauty of this roasting trick is you can use it with any type of bean. Whether you prefer navy beans, kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, or something else, roasting is a great way to give your dish that little something extra. It even works with green beans.
Roasting is a fairly simple process that even a novice can employ to get enviable results. And even better, a generic recipe is all you need. As you become more comfortable with the process, you can tweak it to modify the results.
For a baseline recipe, preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Open the can and drain, rinse, and dry your beans. Spread them out on a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss with oil, and flavor with seasoning, if desired. When the oven reaches 425 degrees, place the baking sheet in and roast until your beans are lightly crisped. This can take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes, so keep an eye on what you are doing the first few times. Remove the beans and enjoy.