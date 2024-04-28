The Transformation Of Chef David Chang

It was while he was still working at Craft that David Chang started to dream of opening his own restaurant. After leaving Café Boulud but before setting out as a restaurateur, however, Chang returned to Japan, this time with the explicit goal of perfecting the art of noodle-making (these days, he says the one ingredient he always adds to noodles is toasted sesame oil).

The basis for his return trip was an opportunity to work in a ramen shop in Tokyo owned by a family friend. After finding out that this particular ramen shop wasn't really all that great, he left it behind for a gig making noodles at a restaurant located in the Park Hyatt Tokyo hotel. In total, he spent approximately two years studying his craft in Japan.

His decision to pursue Japanese noodle-making rather than remain in the world of fine French dining was inspired by both his appreciation for restaurant culture in China and Japan as well as a desire to set himself apart from his peers. "I think if I was better at cooking, compared to my peer group, especially the restaurants I was in, maybe I would have only cooked French food," he told NPR interviewer Terry Gross in 2020. "But so much of how I wound up today was because I didn't fit in and I had to find my way and get some kind of expertise that no one else had."