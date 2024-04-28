14 Seasonings That Will Take French Fries To The Next Level

The unassuming combination of potato sticks sizzled in oil has fans across the globe. Though their most probable origin is in Belgium, french fries are not confined to regions or belong only to fast food joints, as you'll find them even at classy establishments, albeit in a slightly posh form. Fries are something we usually eat out, but there's nothing more satisfying than throwing a batch in the fryer and eating them steaming hot.

The discussion about the best homemade french fries usually revolves around selecting the best potatoes and a technique that delivers restaurant-quality potatoes praised for the ideal ratio of tenderness and crispiness. What we typically skip in this equation is the seasoning — the step that delivers most flavors to your fries. You probably do the generous handful of salt or a whiff of pepper, but in this article, we think outside the box and find flavors and seasoning that have the power to transform and give your fries a total makeover.

The suggestions include pantry staples that you probably never considered and regional favorites that deserve more international attention. Regardless of where they come from, all the items have one thing in common: to create the best version of fries you'll ever try. And please, don't reserve these only for homemade fries; sometimes, even restaurant versions need a little help.