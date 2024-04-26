Benny Blanco Says These Are The Best Foods Selena Gomez Cooks For Him - Exclusive Interview

Your first cookbook, "Open Wide," is coming out soon. Can you tell us a little about the creative process behind it?

Yeah. Look, cooking's tough, okay. It can seem overwhelming. You don't know where to start. A lot of people started cooking in COVID, some people didn't. And for me it's just like, 'How can I streamline this, make it something that you can just do?' You can plug and play. You're there. It's happening. You got it. And for me, throwing dinner parties is such a big thing. I don't want to go out to the club and like, "untz, untz, untz." I want to have a party at my house and drink tons of wine and have to unbutton my pants because I ate too much. And this is the perfect guide to that.

You mentioned that you started cooking with a George Foreman Grill at age 13. What were some of those early recipes like?

Oh God. Well, I don't know if you smoke weed or anything, but when you're 13 and you're stoned out of your mind, the recipes that happen are ... well, they're not very memorable. Actually, they are memorable. When you're a 13-year-old stoner in Virginia, you're immediately bored and crazy, okay. That's number one. Number two, the level of cheese being melted is so exponential, and we thought we were cool. There were pink peppercorns in someone's thing, so we put those in. Sometimes we put a little rice wine vinegar in a sandwich — and sometimes, it was truly disgusting — but you are stepping out of the box and it was so fun.

It was that first time in my life where I realized — I would make this big panini and cut it up into a million pieces on a cutting board — and I just remember handing someone out their first bite and just waiting to see if they're going to be like, "Mm. Oh, ah." And when it happened, it immediately gave me this feeling where I was like, "Wow, I want to replicate that." And it's like music. It's like the second I finish a song, I'm not just sitting in my room alone. I immediately call every single person I know to try to play it for them over the phone to see if they like it. Food just brings people together. And I saw that and I had that feeling and I was like, "Whoa, this is another way I can bring a bunch of people together and have some fun." And my love just budded from there.